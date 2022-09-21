Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil slams ‘unacceptable’ chants aimed at Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr

<!–

Atletico Madrid CEO Manuel Angel Gil has condemned the racist abuse shown against Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. Sunday evening.

Gil claims the chants came from a ‘minority’ who ’embarrass the club’ and that it is an unfair reflection on ‘the behavior and sentiments of the vast majority’.

The home fans chanted racist abuse at Madrid’s Vinicius as they entered the club’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium ahead of the city’s derby.

‘Vinicius is a monkey’ shouted a sizeable group of Atletico supporters as they waited to enter the stadium.

Meanwhile, a photograph circulating on social media appeared to show an Atletico Madrid supporter holding up a racist doll in reference to the Brazilian striker, who was abused by everyone around him.

In a full statement regarding club website, Miguel Ángel Gil said: ‘I know our fans well and it is unacceptable that anyone can think they are racist.

Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil has condemned the chant against Real Madrid

Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. was subjected to racist abuse from Atletico Madrid fans on Sunday

“These cries from a minority embarrass us Atletico and cannot tarnish the club’s image or the behavior and feelings of the vast majority.”

“For years the club has demonstrated with facts that it abhors and rejects this type of behavior that is a scourge on society. We have strict protocols to prevent and eradicate violence.

‘In the last five years, 433 cases have been opened for various conduct contrary to these internal rules, and 51 partners have been expelled. We will continue to be forthright about these matters, but we recognize that an isolated act by a fan can derail all of this work. It is a risk that every club is exposed to. But we’re not going to let our guard down.’

Derogatory chants directed at Vinicius Jr. could be heard on recordings outside the earth

The statement comes shortly after LaLiga condemned the chants and began the process yesterday of investigating the racist abuse.

The Spanish league will study audio and video evidence before submitting a report to Spain’s Commission Against Violence. The state body has jurisdiction to fine the club or force them to play behind closed doors.

Despite the seriousness of the incidents, only a fine is expected; a stadium closure looks unlikely.

But La Liga could pursue individuals through the courts, as they have done in another similar case.