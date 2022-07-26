Atletico Madrid are out of the race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s chances of getting his departure from Manchester United dwindled on Tuesday evening, as Atletico Madrid barred themselves from signing for the Portuguese attacker.

The 37-year-old returned to United on Tuesday after missing out on the club’s 17-day tour of Thailand and Australia with condolences.

He held confrontational talks with new manager Erik ten Hag, their first meeting since Ronaldo told the club he wants out.

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Carrington at 10am on Tuesday morning, accompanied by his agent Jorge Mendes in preparation for crunch talks with Man United boss Erik ten Hag

Atlético Madrid president Enrique Cerezo said his club could not afford a transfer for Ronaldo

The player’s agent Jorge Mendes is trying to make a transfer, but with Bayern Munich and Chelsea already saying no, Ronaldo’s options narrowed again when Atletico chairman Enrique Cerezo said his club could not afford the striker.

Speaking to Spanish radio, Cerezo said: “I don’t know who made this story about Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid.

‘It’s not true. It is practically impossible for him to come to Atletico Madrid.”

United insist their attacker is not for sale.

Ronaldo has one year left on his £360,000-a-week contract and has vowed to remain professional as talks about his future continue.

Ronaldo has so far missed the club’s entire preseason after being given compassionate leave and did not travel to Thailand and Australia with the rest of the squad

New manager Erik ten Hag gave a debriefing of the pre-season tour to Ronaldo on Tuesday

He was part of Manchester United’s tour debriefing on Tuesday, proving his willingness to remain professional as he joined United team-mates plus new signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez for manager Ten Hag’s 90-minute analysis of their recent tour through Thailand and Australia.

Ronaldo also stopped to greet former boss Sir Alex Ferguson and captain Bryan Robson at the club’s restaurant ahead of the 11:30 am meeting.

Ferguson and Robson were in Carrington for a scheduled lunch with chief executive Richard Arnold and David Gill, the club’s former CEO.

Arnold would later meet with Mendes to discuss the striker’s future, but the club declined to go into detail.

Mendes has indicated that he is impressed by Arnold’s approach and willingness to listen. There has also been an attempt by Arnold to convince Ronaldo to stay and as of Tuesday night, the club’s official stance remains the same: he is not for sale.

United will face Wrexham in a behind-closed-door friendly on Wednesday, but Ronaldo is unlikely to attend.