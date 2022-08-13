Atlassian co-founder Scott Farquhar snaps up North Avoca beach home for record $10.85million

One of Australia’s richest billionaires has made a record sale on a sprawling beachfront mansion.

Atlassian co-founder Scott Farquhar and the wife of investment banker Kim Jackson recently added a five-bedroom North Avoca home to their real estate portfolio.

Picked up for $10.85 million, the sale is a beachfront record for the NSW Central Coast, over $2 million under property rights original $13 million price guide when it first hit the market in February.

The property was last sold for $3 million nearly six years ago.

Set on 556 sq ft just meters from the beach, the house was created as a contemporary interpretation of the classic Queenslander and captures the essence of beachside living, as per the property description.

Atlassian co-founder Scott Farquhar (right) and the wife of investment banker Kim Jackson (left) have made a recent addition to their property portfolio on NSW’s central coast

North Avoca’s beachfront home was purchased for $10.85 million, setting a new record for the area

The manicured lawns, complete with a stone fire pit, overlook the ocean and also have a pool and beach shower.

Mr Farquhar’s latest purchase happens to have the same number of bedrooms and the exact size of the land as one of his first real estate purchases as a 30-year-old for $3.57 million in 2010, Domain reported.

The tech billionaire and his wife also own a mansion known as Elaine in Point Piper in eastern Sydney.

The couple bought it in April 2017 for $71 million – the third highest price ever paid for a house in Sydney.

In 2020, Mr Farquhar unveiled plans to restore the house to its former glory and preserve the extensive, beautiful gardens, ancient trees and stable.

The tech billionaire’s newest home (pictured) has the same number of bedrooms and is on the same floor space as his first property bought 12 years ago

The five bedroom house with an original asking price of $13 million overlooks the beach which is just meters away

The Elaine Estate is located next to a 1.12 acre property owned by Mike Cannon-Brookes, Atlassian co-founder Mr Farquhar.

Cannon-Brookes bought the $100 million property called Fairwater in 2018, which was formally owned by Lady Mary Fairfax.

The purchase broke the record for Australia’s most expensive home, surpassing Farquhar’s $71 million price tag by nearly $30 million.

Mr Farquhar was ranked fourth on the AFR Rich List 200 this year, after his value increased by $6.4 billion in the past 12 months to an estimated $26.4 billion.

Its estimated value has since risen as Atlassian’s stock price has risen 56 percent in recent weeks to $279.35 dollars.

Co-founder, Mr. Cannon-Brookes, came in third on the AFR list worth $27.83 billion.

Mr Farquhar (pictured right with his wife Kim) ranks fourth on this year’s AFR Rich List 200

The tech billionaire’s latest purchase is a beachfront record for the NSW Central Coast

The couple, who first met while studying at the University of NSW, founded Atlassian in 2002 with $10,000 credit card debt.

The tech company was down to several employees seven years later when the co-founders crashed a podcast recording at a tech conference in Belgium with the aim of making an impact.

They bought beer worth $2,000 and put Atlassian stickers on it, which were handed to all 1,000 in attendance when they entered.

The marketing gamble paid off and the couple hasn’t looked back since.

Mr Farquhar, 42, recently spoke about ‘Atlassian Central’, an ambitious project under construction in Sydney that will become the company’s new headquarters.

The office will be 75,000 square feet, 40 stories high, and comprised of low-carbon steel, concrete and wood, with a cost of approximately $1.4 billion and a completion date of 2027.