Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun suffers medical emergency on-air before game against the Thunder
US

Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun suffers medical emergency on-air before game against the Thunder

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun (L) had a live on-air medical emergency Monday

Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun suffers a medical emergency live on air before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder…with a statement later saying the play-by-play man is “stable” after being “dehydrated”

By Jake Fenner for Dailymail.Com

published: 05:34, December 6, 2022 | Updated: 05:34, December 6, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Before tonight’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder, longtime Hawks play-by-play man Bob Rathbun suffered a medical emergency.

Rathbun was on the air with color commentator Dominique Wilkins just before being tipped off when he slumped back in his chair, dropped the paper he was holding and appeared to go into convulsions before losing consciousness.

According to a statement obtained by the New York Post, the Atlanta Hawks say Rathbun suffered from dehydration and is being treated.

Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun (L) had a live on-air medical emergency Monday

Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun (L) had a live on-air medical emergency Monday

“Before tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun briefly lost consciousness on the field,” the statement said.

“Responders on the scene quickly treated Rathbun for dehydration. It is stable, responsive and on its way to Emory Midtown for further evaluation.”

Rathbun has been the Hawks’ announcer since 1996 and also calls games for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.

Rathbun, pictured here in 2016, has worked play-by-play for the Hawks since 1996

Rathbun, pictured here in 2016, has worked play-by-play for the Hawks since 1996

Rathbun, pictured here in 2016, has worked play-by-play for the Hawks since 1996

The Hawks lost to the Thunder 121-114 thanks to a 35-point night from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Hawks lost to the Thunder 121-114 thanks to a 35-point night from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Hawks lost to the Thunder 121-114 thanks to a 35-point night from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

On the field, the Hawks were unable to beat the Thunder, losing at home 121-114.

Oklahoma City rode on the back of point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his performance of 35 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Atlanta countered that with a pair of 20+ point performances from two of its guards. Dejounte Murray led the team with 24 points, six rebounds and three assists. Meanwhile, Trey Young contributed 23 points, led the team with ten assists and contributed three rebounds himself.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Frank Skinner is unconvinced by Prince Harry’s guitar...

Why the band of Wags ditched designer gear...

Disgraced FTX boss reportedly pushed for $100M deal...

Ron DeSantis’ two-day inauguraton party – with VIP...

Kirstie Alley’s Cheers co-star Shelley Long appears downcast...

Substation attacks in Oregon and Washington are ‘similar...

Iowa cops probing claims man is America’s most...

GOP Sen. Rick Scott says ‘it’s up to...

‘It is Hollywood!’: Catherine Zeta-Jones didn’t think her...

Netflix’s new movie Troll wins perfect Rotten Tomatoes...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More