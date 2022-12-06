Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun suffers medical emergency on-air before game against the Thunder

<!–

Before tonight’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder, longtime Hawks play-by-play man Bob Rathbun suffered a medical emergency.

Rathbun was on the air with color commentator Dominique Wilkins just before being tipped off when he slumped back in his chair, dropped the paper he was holding and appeared to go into convulsions before losing consciousness.

According to a statement obtained by the New York Post, the Atlanta Hawks say Rathbun suffered from dehydration and is being treated.

Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun (L) had a live on-air medical emergency Monday

“Before tonight’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun briefly lost consciousness on the field,” the statement said.

“Responders on the scene quickly treated Rathbun for dehydration. It is stable, responsive and on its way to Emory Midtown for further evaluation.”

Rathbun has been the Hawks’ announcer since 1996 and also calls games for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.

Rathbun, pictured here in 2016, has worked play-by-play for the Hawks since 1996

The Hawks lost to the Thunder 121-114 thanks to a 35-point night from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

On the field, the Hawks were unable to beat the Thunder, losing at home 121-114.

Oklahoma City rode on the back of point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his performance of 35 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Atlanta countered that with a pair of 20+ point performances from two of its guards. Dejounte Murray led the team with 24 points, six rebounds and three assists. Meanwhile, Trey Young contributed 23 points, led the team with ten assists and contributed three rebounds himself.