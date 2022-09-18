Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies breaks his finger just two games after returning from a broken foot

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies left Saturday night’s game with a broken right pinky finger just two games after returning from a broken left foot that sidelined him for 81 games.

Albies appeared to be injured when he slid head first safely into second base on a fly ball in the fourth inning. He was replaced by Vaughn Grissom.

Albies, a two-time All-Star, went 1 for 1 and scored two runs Saturday and went 1 for 4 with a two-run double in Friday’s win over Philadelphia.

He was warmly welcomed back from injury on Friday as he received a standing ovation before his first game Friday.

His return will be short-lived, however, as Braves manager Brian Snitker said Albies will miss the rest of the regular season, but offered a glimmer of hope for fans when he claimed a postseason return is possible.

‘I hate it for him. My heart breaks for him, Snitker told reporters at a postgame press conference.

“After everything he went through to get back here and then have it happen, it’s just terrible for him. He had so much fun being the old Oz. You know, he plays ball, what he loves to do. It’s just a shame’.

Braves star player Ronald Acuna Jr. was also down after Albies’ latest injury, claiming the Braves needed the second baseman.

“Obviously it’s great that we got the win, that’s the main thing, but it’s really sad that Ozzie hurt himself again,” Acuna told reporters. ‘We need him. Like I said, it’s really sad.’

Albies is hitting .247 this season with eight home runs and 35 runs. He has made two All-Star appearances and won two Silver Slugger awards since arriving in Atlanta in 2017. Last season, he was an integral part of the Braves’ World Series run.