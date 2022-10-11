Atkins: Would be ‘difficult’ to do better than Schneider as Blue Jays manager

TORONTO – Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins expressed confidence in the work John Schneider did this season and supported the interim manager’s decision in the team’s recent Game 2 loss to the Seattle Mariners, but said the organization is more needs time to make a final decision regarding the administrative opening.

“We’ve just started that process, but I expect it will be difficult to do better than him,” Atkins said.

The Blue Jays went 46-28 under 42-year-old Schneider, who took over as interim manager after Charlie Montoyo’s resignation on July 13. However , that strong finish ended in disappointment after losing 10-9 to Seattle in Toronto on Saturday .

“Obviously we’re not happy with the end result,” Atkins said. “I’m not aware of how hard that was for our fan base.”

Meanwhile, Atkins revealed on Tuesday that George Springer suffered a concussion and a shoulder sprain in Saturday’s game. It’s possible Springer will also have an elbow procedure this winter, though no final decision has been made. Either way, the Blue Jays expect Springer to be fully ready for spring training.

The center fielder was ejected on Saturday in the eighth inning of Game 2 of the wildcard series after a quick collision with Bo Bichette in a shallow midfield. He waved to the fans as he left the field and briefly addressed his teammates after the loss of Game 2, but further details were not immediately available.

As for the Blue Jays’ budget, the front office is in the early stages of working through their off-season property budget proposal. Atkins said the team has received “nothing but support” from owners of Rogers Communications, Inc., which also owns Sportsnet.