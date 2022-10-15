Athony Albanese confirms paid parental leave will be extended to six months before Budget

The Prime Minister said the policy is good for workforce participation and will support families

The paid parental leave period will be 26 weeks from 18 weeks

Anthony Albanese has confirmed that the government will extend paid parental leave

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed on Saturday that the government would increase paid parental leave from 18 to 26 weeks in a phased plan to be rolled out by July 2026.

Ultimately, all families with a new baby will be able to access six months of leave shared between two parents, paid at the national minimum wage.

Single parents will have access to the full 26 weeks, while the leave will be more flexible, allowing parents to take it in blocks between periods of paid work.

Albanese said the policy change would support families and give them greater choices.

“We know that investing in parental leave benefits our economy,” he said.

‘It’s good for productivity and participation, it’s good for families and it’s good for our country as a whole.’

“We know that investing in parental leave benefits our economy,” Anthony Albanese said on Saturday as he announced his Labor government would give parents six months – 26 weeks – of paid parental leave (above)

Economic and business leaders say the plan will allow more women to stay in the workforce after having children (above, a stock of a mother)

Anthony Albanese confirmed rumors he would extend the length of paid parental leave shortly after arriving at the NSW Labor conference (above)

Further details of the parental leave plan will be announced in the Budget later this month.

Business Council chief executive Jennifer Westacott said the expanded scheme would help boost the economy by making it easier for parents to stay in the workforce.

“We have long called for reform of the paid parental leave system because it is good for the economy and good for families to give new parents adequate time off and encourage equal sharing of care,” she said.

ACTU president Michele O’Neil said the more generous leave scheme was a big step forward for parents.

“Paid parental leave should be flexible and accessible to all parents, and this new scheme is a big improvement in that regard,” she said.

But Ms O’Neil said the trade union body would continue its campaign for parental leave to be paid at workers’ full compensation pay including pension.

The ACTU noted that Australia currently had one of the lowest paid parental leave schemes in the world and a poor level of shared parenting, leaving women unfairly bearing the burden of caring for children.

Prime Minister Albanese (above) said the plan would improve workforce participation rates and gender equality in workplaces, “more families taking this leave, sharing that precious time and sharing caring responsibilities more equally”

Sir. Albanese previously said he wanted pensions to be linked to paid parental leave, but that would not happen during Labour’s first term in government due to budget constraints.

The Prime Minister announced the plan at the NSW Labor conference.

“Our Labor government will deliver the biggest boost to paid parental leave since it was created by the previous Labor government in 2011,” he said.

“In 2026, every family with a new baby will have access to a total of six months’ paid leave divided between the two parents. And single parents will be able to access every 26 weeks.

‘Our plan will mean that more families take this leave, share in the precious time and share caring responsibilities more equally. This plan will support fathers who want to take time off work to be more involved in the early months. It is a modern policy for modern families.’