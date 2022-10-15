Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Atletico Madrid: Antoine Griezmann’s strike puts Diego Simeone’s side into third

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Frenchman Antoine Griezmann struck early in the second half to give Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, taking them above their opponents to third place in LaLiga on Saturday.

After a first half with very few chances, Atletico took the lead in the 47th minute via Griezmann when the attacker got a neat pass from Alvaro Morata and sent a low first shot past goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Morata previously thought he had already scored after 10 minutes, only for the referee to rule it out for a foul in the run-up to a VAR assessment, after the Spanish striker scored from a tight corner.

Antoine Griezmann helped Atletico Madrid to a 1-0 win against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday

The French international struck early in the second half to fire Diego Simeone’s squad ahead

Atletico advanced to 19 points from nine games, beating Bilbao, who dropped to fourth place by 17 points.

Front-runners Barcelona and Real Madrid, both on 22 points, face each other in El Clasico at the Bernabeu on Sunday.

Diego Simeone’s side will host Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday before heading to Sevilla to play Real Betis next Sunday.