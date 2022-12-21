Athena Strand's killer charged with sex assault of a child years before he kidnapped the Texan girl

A Texas FedEx driver accused of kidnapping and strangling a seven-year-old girl he kidnapped from her Dallas home has been charged with sexually assaulting a child nearly a decade ago.

Tanner Horner, 31, told investigators that he accidentally hit Athena Strand with his truck on Nov. 30, “panicked,” then grabbed her and put her in his vehicle.

Fearing what would happen if he told her parents, he strangled her in the truck and dumped her body seven miles from her home, next to a country road. She was found on December 2.

On Wednesday it emerged that Horner, who was arrested shortly after the disappearance of the little girl, has now been charged with new offenses.

Horner faces three additional counts of child sexual abuse in 2013, in Fort Worth.

He is being held in jail on $1.5 million bail.

Athena’s mother Maitlyn Gandy said over the weekend that she hopes her daughter’s killer is sentenced to death.

Athena’s father, Jacob Strand, has taken legal action against FedEx, claiming they did not conduct sufficient background checks before hiring Horner.

“I am for the death penalty. In any sentence,’ said Gandy WFAA.

“Every breath he takes, my daughter doesn’t.

“If I could sit in front of him, I’d tell him he’s nothing, but Athena is absolutely everything — and I’ll make sure everyone in this world knows he’s nothing and she’s everything.”

Gandy says she wishes he had just driven off and let her daughter walk.

“We’re very forgiving people,” she said.

“If Athena hadn’t been injured or even had a few bumps and scrapes, he could have just driven off. We could have forgiven him.

“Accidents happen, but he chose to do more — and what he did was unforgivable.

“It’s hard for me to believe Athena couldn’t run away. Athena could have just walked away, and I wish he’d let her.’

Gandy says she is still grieving for her daughter as she still tries to take care of her younger sister, Rilyn.

“I check my doors three times every night and hold my three-year-old tighter. I’m afraid to let her go. Everything is just very, very scary and very, very sad,’ Gandy said, tears in his eyes.

“It’s been tough for our family. For my other three year old. She doesn’t understand why she can’t call her “sissy” or why she hasn’t come home yet. It takes a long time for her to leave without seeing her sister,” she explains.

‘We’ll make it. We try to function. That was a long time ago. Difficult but very chaotic at the same time.

‘I am sad. I am angry. I am confused. I’m trying my best.

‘I’ve been very scared and I don’t sleep often or for a long time. Sounds at night scare me.’

Gandy says one of the hardest moments she endured was when she saw her little girl’s face for the last time as she laid her to rest at her funeral.

“I was the last person to see her face,” she said.

“I closed her coffin before her father, uncles, and grandfathers carried her out. I just held her hand, kissed her and told her how sorry I was and how much I love her.

“That was the last time I saw her.”

Although Athena’s body was placed in the coffin for the funeral service, Gandy brought her cremated remains home in an urn because she said she was “no where near letting go of my baby.”

In a brief statement, FedEx said they supported the lawsuit, adding: “Our thoughts remain with Athena Strand’s family in the wake of this tragedy.”