Athena Strand murder: Prosecutors will pursue death penalty for FedEx driver ‘killer’

Prosecutors have announced in Texas that they will seek death penalty for FedEx driver accused, kidnapping and killing a seven-year old girl.

Authorities believe Tanner Lynn Horner (31), was delivering a parcel to a Paradise home in Texas last Wednesday when Athena Strand was abducted. Strand had been visiting her stepmother and father.

Her The body was found six miles from the house on Friday. Police said that she was likely to have been killed within an hour of her disappearance.

Since then, the Wise County Sheriff’s Office has stated that Horner admitted to kidnapping her and killing her.

He Now faces capital murder and serious kidnapping accusations and is being held on $1.5million bond at the Wise County Law Enforcement Center. As Sheriff Lane Akin prepares for the District Attorney to take his case next week.

“Because it was a kidnapping and the child’s age, we are going after the death penalty,” he stated. WFAANoting that the department still receives public information that deputies follow-up on to build a strong case against him,

Maitlyn Gany, Strand’s mom, will address the matter at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

“Our short-term efforts focus on Athena’s family, taking as much of the heirs possible so they can grieve her loss,” Benson Varghese (Gandy’s attorney) said in a statement.

Our long-term goals include a thorough investigation into how and why this happened, and to hold any company or individual responsible for their actions or omissions that could have prevented this little girl from tragically dying.

“Companies like FedEx are welcome in our homes to deliver packages to our doorstep, no danger,” he continued, adding, “We will leave no stone unturned in our quest to get answers for Athena.”

Friday evening’s statement from the shipping company stated that they were shocked by the news of the tragic event. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.

FedEx spokesperson responded to questions about their hiring practices. Fox News Digital says it contracts transportation, collection, and delivery services with over 6,000 independent companies that are committed to providing exceptional collection and delivery services for their employees.

A spokesperson stated that all employees are subject to a criminal background screening and that “should we become aware about criminal activity within our network”, we will quickly investigate and address the incidents, as well as cooperating with law enforcement.

Police believe Horner was involved in the murder, based on a tip received and his FedEx delivery route on Wednesday.

They claim that he robbed Athena Strand of her childhood home in Paradise Texas. He did this after Strand stepped out of her house following an argument with Horner, who was delivering a package.

Athena stopped coming into her bedroom and couldn’t find her bedroom, so her stepmother reported her missing at 6:40 p.m.

Local law enforcement worked with the FBI and Texas Rangers to bring the case down to a quick and tragic close. However, police were able to use two false leads to find the girl in all the wrong places.

The body of the youngster was found in Boyd, which is six miles from the house.

Horner confessed soon after his arrest. Now, Horner faces capital murder and aggravating kidnapping charges.

He Sheriff Akin stated that the only suspect authorities believe to be responsible for the case is Sheriff Akin. He They had no relationship with the family.

Athena is shown with Rye, her younger sibling. According to the mother of the couple, they hated being alone.

Athena’s mother shared the video with this heartbreaking Facebook post

Gandy posted a heartbreaking tribute on Facebook to her daughter Rye following the news. Rye continued to cry for Athena after Athena left to spend more time with her stepmother and father.

She was supposed to return to Comanche, Oklahoma for Christmas with her mother and sister.

The video was recorded on Nov. 27, the day before Athena was reported missing Nov. 30 and later found dead Dec. 2.

Gandy claims that Rye is “begging for her sissy” in the video.

She “I kept telling her, “It’s okay. We’ll see Sissy again soon.” I didn’t realize how complicated our lives would become. It was because she does it when she thinks that sissy is going to be there without her.

Gandy said that Rye finally went to sleep. “This monster has now extended these feelings for my youngest daughter indefinitely,” continued the grieving mother.

In another post, Gandy wrote, “Dad and Mum were scared of how beautiful she has always been and we feel like we let you down. Nobody deserves what happened to them, but you. You are my love and I can’t even love it. Mama would be devastated without you.

She Her angel was also described as “innocent”, beautiful, child and intelligent. She is the smartest, happiest person you will ever meet.”

Gandy continued, “I don’t want her to be the girl known as the one killed and thrown out by a monster. I want everyone to know, every person in this world, that this is my baby and my baby was taken from me.”

Mark Strand wrote that, despite a part of him wanting “five five minutes alone in prison” with Tanner Horner (31-year-old kidnapper and murderer) he decided to listen and hear another part telling him forgiveness was the only way for him to heal and his family.

“This man I am is mad, and I want five uninterrupted minutes in a cell alone with the psychopath that took our Athena away, but there is a soft, kind voice in my head telling me to forgive him,” she wrote. In an emotional Facebook post, he wrote.

“If I let this hatred consume me, that voice will fade and eventually be silenced. That ugly spirit of hate has succeeded, and that’s why the kind voice keeps telling us to forgive him.