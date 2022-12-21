ATARs revealed for university courses, as 34,500 HSC students receive offers

Some of the biggest decreases have been the ATARs required to study nursing at Australian Catholic University and Western Sydney University (down at least 20 points), while the grade required for a bachelor’s degree in nursing at UTS is 75, compared to 86, 95 last year. At the University of Wollongong, the required ATAR for nursing is 65.1, instead of 70.7.

A snapshot of data from December shows that the most sought-after courses are health, arts and business administration, with the University of NSW’s medical studies/doctorate in medicine being the most popular first choice, followed by the university’s medical sciences bachelor’s degree. University of Newcastle science and doctor of medicine. The most popular courses at Sydney University are the Bachelor of Arts and the Bachelor of Commerce.

Year 12 student Joanna Carey said she was surprised to get an ATAR of 99.2 last week when the results were announced.

“I started thinking a bit more about architecture. But I stand by my decision to consider law and commerce at the University of Sydney as my first choice,” said Carey.