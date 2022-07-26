Atalanta defender Jose Palomino handed a provisional suspension after positive doping test

Argentina’s Atalanta defender Jose Palomino has been given a provisional suspension by Italy’s anti-doping court after testing positive for a banned substance, the country’s National Anti-Doping Organization (NADO) said Tuesday.

Palomino’s sample contained a metabolite of clostebol, a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) banned steroid that is also found in some medications.

According to Corriere della Serathe defender tested positive during a surprise check and the National Anti-Doping Judge has suspended the player at Nado Italia’s request.

Jose Palomino Suspended After Testing Positive For Banned Substance

The suspension comes before the start of the new Serie A season, which Atalanta stepped down in Sampdoria on August 13 after finishing eighth in the league table last season.

“The National Anti-Doping Court, having accepted the request of the National Anti-Doping Prosecutor, has suspended athlete Jose Luis Palomino as a warning,” NADO Italia said in a statement.

Palomino was not immediately available for comment.

Atalanta confirmed that they had been notified of the suspension by the Anti-Doping Court.

The veteran defender (right) would start the new season with Atalanta. can miss

“Pending evaluation of the next steps in the process, the substance reported on by the National Anti-Doping Prosecutor is the clostebol metabolite,” Atalanta said in a statement.

Palomino has been a pillar of Atalanta’s defense since 2017 and has a contract until 2025.

In Serie A, he played over 200 Serie A games, scoring 8 goals and in recent days he has been the focus of transfer market speculation linking him to transfers to Lazio and Napoli.