At the Queen’s Coronation, soldiers and the police faced the procession along with the people

When King Charles is crowned, I sincerely hope that he will promise, as his mother did in 1953, “to restore the things that are dilapidated” and “to maintain the things that are restored.”

I have some specific things in mind. But the problem is, so many things have fallen into disrepair over the past 70 years, and I’m concerned about reports that the coronation service—which contained those words 69 years ago—could itself be under revision. Are such ideas still acceptable?

In the coming week, Her Majesty’s funeral will take us from grief over her death and reflection on the past to a new phase of wondering what our future will be.

I suppose it falls to me, as the country’s most pessimistic person, to point out that we’ve actually lost a lot of good things over the past seven decades, and this is probably the last chance we have to try and get them back. .

I suppose it falls to me, as the country’s most pessimistic person, to point out that we’ve actually lost a lot of good things over the past seven decades, and this is probably the last chance we have to try and get them back.

They are summed up in a startling fact noted last week in a letter to a newspaper by Dennis Rolfe, who recalled: ‘As a young boy I stood in the Strand and watched Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation procession.

“The police and soldiers along the route were all in line. It is a sad reflection of our time that they are all now standing before the masses.’

I checked the records and found that he was absolutely right.

It seems to me a drastic change that symbolizes a lot of what went wrong with us.

In other heartbreaking old photos, because they so clearly show the Britain of my own childhood in its softness and sobriety, when my own parents were young and full of energy and hope for the future, you can see crowds standing in the rain as King George VI’s funeral procession passes, his coffin on a gun carriage. Policemen in long raincoats stand with their backs to the crowd, although there are gaps in their line where men, women and children stand, with nothing stopping them but their own self-discipline and good manners.

Another photo of the same event again shows soldiers and police facing the procession, again part of, rather than separated from, the crowd of mourners.

They stand with their backs to the people because they belong to the people themselves and trust the people. At that time we were all one. Police and military were our defenders, not our supervisors. In these photos, they’re really just there to show their own loyalty.

I’m not exactly sure when this all changed and would like to know. The police and soldiers at Sir Winston Churchill’s funeral in 1965 also stood in the same direction as the crowd. But photos from the Queen Mother’s funeral in 2002 show people gathered behind metal gates, unfamiliar with decency, with police lines looking bossy at them and curiously turning their backs on the procession as it passes them. .

Another photo from the same event again shows soldiers and police facing the procession, again part of, rather than separated from, the crowd of mourners

I had my own little experience of the same in my home town, Oxford, last weekend.

I went to the proclamation of the new king at the place called Carfax, an old crossroads in that very old city, so old that no one really knows how it got its name.

Over the centuries many kings and queens must have been proclaimed there. The city was chosen as his capital by King Charles I during the Civil War and withstood three sieges by Oliver Cromwell’s army.

We at Oxford do not take the matter lightly to this day. But on Sunday, I was not trusted to keep myself in order while the beginning of the new government was formally proclaimed. As I sauntered from church to the stage, my way was blocked by a battalion of official jobsworths in fluorescent jackets.

Behind them were steel gates so cleverly erected that it was almost impossible for most people to see the actual ceremony, taking place in a corner of the square. Parents and grandparents have lifted their little ones on their shoulders and if they are lucky they will remember the day.

But for the rest of us who couldn’t see anything, the main event was a heckler.

He shouted something republican during the ceremony, and a nearby monarchist promptly roared at him, “Shut up, you birch!”, which seemed the right response.

Shortly after, we were all asked to ‘God save the King!’ to call out. and to cheer our new Monarch three times.

I think we all did that with extra vigor, because the interruption made us feel more monarchist than before.

It seemed very English. Until I later learned that the heckler had been arrested and handcuffed by our local police, who are normally known for their unwillingness to investigate real crimes or even appear in public if they can help.

It seems to me a drastic change that symbolizes a lot of what went wrong with us

Faded photos of the same ceremony dating back to Edward VII are on display in Oxford Town Hall, and I went to look at them carefully later.

There are beautiful old things, like firemen on parade in those glorious brass helmets they used to wear, students in straw boats and real police officers with huge walrus mustaches.

Farther back there are aldermen with big beards, and clerks with horsehair wigs and clergy with mutton whiskers.

But there are no fences, and no jobsworths to be seen. There has been all too much of this unofficialness and bossiness and health and safety narrow-mindedness, including the pathetic excuses put forth for not taking the Queen from Edinburgh on the Royal Train – a sadly missed opportunity to bid millions farewell of their monarch.

Then there’s the “airport-style security” imposed on people who have chosen to queue awkwardly for hours on end just to show respect for the woman who ruled us for 70 years.

Is there nothing we can do now without being presumed to be a terrorist threat?

What kind of ghost occupies a single Werther’s Original candy, or a grieving tube of toothpaste? Yet they did this.

This is the absurd paradox of our time, and Republicans would do well to think about it.

They stand with their backs to the people because they belong to the people themselves and trust the people

Because we have become both less Christian and less monarchist, we have become less free. While the democratic state has become sharper and sharper to make us healthier and safer, it has also become sharper to push us around.

It deprives us of the freedom to decide to be good and instead makes us good by keeping us under surveillance, searching our pockets, demanding proof of our identity and enclosing us with fences.

Is it hard to point out how useless the same state has been in protecting our own shores or tackling crime?

No, it isn’t, because it’s all the same – bossy, high-minded people filled with self-righteous virtue, contemptuous of the past and convinced that old things are bad things, seeing the rest of us as a passive mass to be afraid or tempted to do as we are told.

It is too much to hope that the new government will restore what has been lost, but when I say or sing with heart and voice the words ‘God save the King’, I also say ‘God save our liberty’.