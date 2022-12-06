At the British Fashion Awards afterparty, Olivia Culpo wears a very revealing mini dress.

Olivia Culpo dons VERY busty mini dress to attend British Fashion Awards star-studded after party

She put on a sassy display in a plunging gown as she walked the red carpet.

And Olivia Culpo donned a very busty mini dress when she attended the star-studded after-party of Vas J Morgan’s British Fashion Awards at London’s Chiltern Firehouse on Monday.

The model, 30, turned heads in the petite satin number with cut-out details that boosted her already ample cleavage as she posed at the event hosted by Rita Ora.

Racy: Olivia Culpo, 30, donned a very busty mini dress as she attended the star-studded British Fashion Awards after-party at London’s Chiltern Firehouse on Monday

Olivia paired her dress with a pair of sheer tights and elevated her height with a pair of black stiletto heels.

She styled her dark brown hair in a chic tousled bob and opted for shimmering gold eyeshadow to complete her second look of the day.

Vas’s acclaimed events in Los Angeles attract countless names and his London Fashion Awards after-party in collaboration with TRIP was no exception.

Earlier in the day, Olivia bared some skin as she walked the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Stylish: The model turned heads in the petite satin number with cut-out details that boosted her already ample cleavage

Chic: Olivia paired her dress with sheer tights

She opted for a little black top that pushed up her ample cleavage and a ruffled silver skirt.

Olivia painted her full lips hot pink and emphasized her eyes with heavy mascara.

She was surrounded by a number of stars during the event, including Dixie D’Amelio, Demetra Pinsent, Poppy Delevigne, Sabrina Elba, Han So-hee and Charlotte Tilbury.

Keep warm: As she left the party, she layered over a longline aviator jacket

Busty: Earlier in the day, Olivia bared some skin while walking the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall

They all stood next to each other while on the red carpet. They all wore fabulous outfits and posed together with big smiles on their faces.

She sipped an alcoholic drink in an elegant glass while sitting at a table during the friendly affair.

The Fashion Awards 2022 returned to the iconic London venue The Royal Albert Hall on December 5.

Groomed: Olivia painted her full lips hot pink and emphasized her eyes with heavy mascara

Stunning: She opted for a little black top that pushed up her ample cleavage and a ruffled silver skirt

Tons of fans: She was surrounded by some stars at the event (L to R: Danielle Marcan, Lily James, Culpo, Bella Tilbury, Charlotte Tilbury, Rita Ora, Sofia Tilbury and Elena Ora)

Have a drink: She sipped an alcoholic drink in an elegant glass while sitting at a table during the soft affair

Hosted by British and Jamaican activist and actress Jodie Turner-Smith, the star-studded event is hosted by Diet Coke.

One of the most anticipated moments of the global fashion calendar, the event celebrates fashion at the crossroads of culture and is a global entertainment platform for brands, creatives, designers, artists and tastemakers coming together to celebrate the industry.

The Awards is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation (British Fashion Council) and aims to celebrate excellence in the fashion industry and support the future pipeline of creative talent.