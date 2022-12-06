At the British Fashion Awards afterparty, Olivia Culpo wears a very revealing mini dress.

<!–
Olivia Culpo dons VERY busty mini dress to attend British Fashion Awards star-studded after party
She put on a sassy display in a plunging gown as she walked the red carpet.
And Olivia Culpo donned a very busty mini dress when she attended the star-studded after-party of Vas J Morgan’s British Fashion Awards at London’s Chiltern Firehouse on Monday.
The model, 30, turned heads in the petite satin number with cut-out details that boosted her already ample cleavage as she posed at the event hosted by Rita Ora.
Olivia paired her dress with a pair of sheer tights and elevated her height with a pair of black stiletto heels.
She styled her dark brown hair in a chic tousled bob and opted for shimmering gold eyeshadow to complete her second look of the day.
Vas’s acclaimed events in Los Angeles attract countless names and his London Fashion Awards after-party in collaboration with TRIP was no exception.
Earlier in the day, Olivia bared some skin as she walked the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
She opted for a little black top that pushed up her ample cleavage and a ruffled silver skirt.
Olivia painted her full lips hot pink and emphasized her eyes with heavy mascara.
She was surrounded by a number of stars during the event, including Dixie D’Amelio, Demetra Pinsent, Poppy Delevigne, Sabrina Elba, Han So-hee and Charlotte Tilbury.
They all stood next to each other while on the red carpet. They all wore fabulous outfits and posed together with big smiles on their faces.
She sipped an alcoholic drink in an elegant glass while sitting at a table during the friendly affair.
The Fashion Awards 2022 returned to the iconic London venue The Royal Albert Hall on December 5.
Hosted by British and Jamaican activist and actress Jodie Turner-Smith, the star-studded event is hosted by Diet Coke.
One of the most anticipated moments of the global fashion calendar, the event celebrates fashion at the crossroads of culture and is a global entertainment platform for brands, creatives, designers, artists and tastemakers coming together to celebrate the industry.
The Awards is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation (British Fashion Council) and aims to celebrate excellence in the fashion industry and support the future pipeline of creative talent.
BRITISH FASHION AWARDS 2022 – THE WINNERS
Designer of the Year: Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino
Presented by: Florence Pugh
BFC Foundation Award: SSDALEY
Presented by: Golda Rosheuvel
Independent British brand: Wales Bonner
Presented by: Yasmin Finney & Burna Boy
Special Recognition Award for Cultural Curation: Jefferson Hack
Presented by: Tilda Swinton
Leaders of change
The 15 designers, brands, creatives and individuals who have made positive change in the fashion industry over the past year in three categories: Environment, People and Creativity.
Presented by: Edward Enninful supported by Julie Pelipas
creativity
Recognizes designers and brands who have made a global impact over the past year through their creativity in design, campaigns, collaborations and strong business foundations, and who have shaped global fashion.
Presented by: Sam Smith, Alessandro Michele, Daniel Roseberry, Harris reed, Ibrahim Kamara and Raf Simons
Surroundings
Celebrates those who have made significant contributions to reducing the environmental impact of our industry to create positive change. They are the leaders and set the bar high by exploring new business models, design principles, production processes, consumption and disposal.
Presented by: Paris Jackson, Bethany Williams, Connor Ives, Gabriela Hearst, Marine Serre, Priya Ahluwalia
People
Recognizes those who have led change by encouraging equal, diverse and empowered employees from headquarters to the supply chain and shop floor. It focuses on the impact fashion has on communities.
Presented by: Emma Corrin, Aurora James, Harry Lambert, Julie Pelipas, Sinead Burke, Rafael Pavarotti
Award Model of the Year: Bella Hadid
Presented by: Ashley Graham
Outstanding Achievement Award: Yvon Chouinard
Presented by: Elizabeth Debicki
Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator: Katie Grand
Presented by: Charlotte Tilbury
Fashion Award for Metaverse World and Gaming Experience: Burberry
Presented by: Kojey Radical