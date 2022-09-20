At least nine dead and 31 injured after slab collapsed at an auditorium inside a Brazilian warehouse

<!–

At least nine people were killed and 31 injured on Tuesday morning after a concrete slab fell into a row of seats at a warehouse in southeastern Brazil’s São Paulo state.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the four men and five women who died in the tragic accident at the container center in the municipality of Itapecerica da Serra.

Among the injured are congressional candidates Jones Donizette and Ely Santos, who were hospitalized.

At least three people were seriously injured.

Firefighters Luciana Soares told reporters that about 64 workers were attending a campaign rally with Donizette and Santos in a mezzanine auditorium of the Multiteiner warehouse when the slab collapsed on the seating area shortly before 9:00 am local time.

Alexandre Moraes, who works as a painter in the warehouse, told G1 he was sitting in his chair when the hall sank.

“Everyone was on top and it collapsed,” he said. ‘I just saw it fall. I got stuck and they helped me.’

At least 80 members of various emergency services participated in the rescue. All victims were counted by 4 p.m.

Danilo Moraes told online portal UOL Notices that his sister Julcimara de Moraes, 35, was among the dead.

“She’d only had her on the job for seven months,” he said.

Josi Meneses, 39, said he had left the warehouse just a week ago and knew all the people who died.

The Itaceperica da Serra city council said that while the state environmental agency was responsible for issuing the warehouse’s operating license, the facility had been “improperly modified.”

Video footage on Santos’ Instagram account showed her sitting on the floor outside the venue while being cared for by two people.

Another person, dressed in work clothes, sat on the floor against a wall, waiting for help.

A male person was also seen running out of the room while two other men stood by a wall that had collapsed.

Donizette’s campaign agency told Brazilian news channel G1 that he and Santos said goodbye to the workers when the plate crushed the group.

Four members of his staff were rescued from the rubble and rushed to a local medical facility.

After the incident, Donizette took to Instagram to share a photo of himself standing outside the warehouse. He was dressed in his white t-shirt that was stained.

“Jones Donizette deeply regrets and condolences to the families of the victims of this disaster, and asks for prayers for a speedy recovery of the hospitalized victims,” ​​he wrote.