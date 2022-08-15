At long last! A brilliant BBC drama about normal people: CHRISTOPHER STEVENS reviews Marriage 

Marriage, BBC1, last night

Rating:

Do not modify your set. Emma and Ian are ordinary people – and whisper it, they star in a BBC drama.

They drive an eight-year-old Ford Focus. Filling the dishwasher is a nighttime ritual that they could do blindfolded.

They vacation on the Costa del Sol, but stick to ‘regular restaurants’.

There are millions like them. These are the people of central England – the mainstay of the nation. But the Beeb drama department rarely acknowledges their existence.

Couples in prime-time series are expected to have bi-fold doors that open onto landscaped gardens with fire pits and off-road parking.

Where is the designer fridge? The marble island? Where’s the wine rack? Is that a bedroom without an ensuite bathroom? Am I really watching the BBC?

The only hint of fantasy in this portrayal of suburban life is the casting. Emma is played by Nicola Walker and Sean Bean is Ian.

I suspect that almost any British woman of any age, no matter how chic, would settle for a lifelong holiday in Torremolinos if it meant sharing a bed with Sean.

In BBC1’s Marriage, Emma is played by Nicola Walker (left) and Sean Bean is Ian (right)

People like Emma and Ian are usually only seen on sitcoms like Two Doors Down.

It’s telling that Marriage was written by Stefan Golaszewski, best known for the gripping comedy Mum, starring Lesley Manville.

Laughter is scarce in Marriage, although you will find a few hidden gems.

In one wordless vignette, as the couple watched TV, Ian took off his slippers and stretched out his toes.

His wife said nothing, just a sideways movement of the eyes. But it was enough. Like a draft under the door, he felt the disapproval and wriggled back into his slippers.

It was a perfect evocation of a relationship so close that everyone knows what the other will say before they open their mouths.

But despite the love that envelops them like a duvet, there is a lot of tension in this marriage.

In the opening scene, in an airport restaurant on the way home from Spain, they seemed to be arguing over nothing.

Ian wanted a baked potato, but Emma came back with chips. And the bags of ketchup were 30 cents each.

That was enough to cause snipers and recriminations all the way to the gate and into the plane.

By the time the belt marks appeared, they were hissing f-words at each other.

As the layers of their marriage slowly peeled off, it became apparent that they were returning to a house piled high with the rubble of old problems.

It’s all terribly sad and even sadder to be so mundane. Such is life, of course – our unique concerns are incomprehensible to outsiders, no matter how exhausting mundane they are for us.

Some of their junk was predictable. Ian doesn’t have a job – he was fired and the vacation came from his paycheck.

His workday now consists of cleaning up litter, watering the rhododendrons and lurking in the gym, trying to strike up conversations.

Emma is a lawyer, but in a shabby two-room office above a retail store, not an energetic city company with glamorous clients.

A running joke about her new coat, which was bought at a discount online, appears to be a deliberate dig at Walker’s character and her power suits in the much more lavish BBC drama The Split.

Other sources of tension draw from deeper, darker fissures. Neither Emma, ​​nor Ian — nor their adult daughter Jessica — can talk about a terrible loss.

Again, this isn’t made explicit, but we’re assuming the couple lost their son while sitting in the graveyard, lost in grief, then walk back to the car to have the smallest chat – should they get a pack of peanuts for Jessica’s homecoming or is it worth the extra pound to buy cashews?

They may be everyday things, but they also deliver a shock.

We spend much of our lives in front of the box, but this time it feels like the TV is watching us too.

Emma and Ian’s story is somehow utterly captivating. What a joy it can be to peek into lives that are more like our own.