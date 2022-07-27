At least two in five Americans claim they’re starting a side hustle to make more money

More Americans are looking for ancillary activities as inflation continues to rise, and 40% are already investing in their own businesses.

A 2022 poll conducted by Zapier among 2,032 American adults, two in five, or 40%, of Americans currently have a part-time job.

The number has risen from a 2020 Zapier survey of 2,001 Americans, which found that one in three, or 34%, of Americans had a side effect.

The number of Americans starting their new gigs is growing by more than 1 in 3, or 36% have started or are planning to start their side hustle. The number has increased from 1 in 4 Americans, or 24% in 2021.

According to Zapier, young adults will likely start an afterthought with Gen Z and millennials leading the way.

A poll shows that 60% of the Gen Z population and 55% of millennials have started or plan to start a side gig by 2022. Meanwhile, only 35% of the Gen X population and 13% of the Boomers plan on being an afterthought.

About 2 in 5 Americans earn $5,000 or more per year, while 1 in 5 earn $15,000 or more.

Nearly half of Americans with side hustles spend less than 10 hours performing.

The 2020 poll conducted by Zapier of 2,001 Americans found that most of the sideline activities reported during the COVID-19 pandemic were new. Nearly 700 participants in the survey already had a part-time job.

Two-thirds, or 67 percent, of those surveyed began their side gig in the past three years, and 31 percent began in 2020.

Survey results showed that 24 percent were scheduled to start a new gig in 2021 – 27 percent were undecided.

The 46 percent with an afterthought said they started their gig hoping to earn passive income to diversify their income, save for a financial cause, or save for a purchase.

Some also said they started their gigs to develop new skills, find a new hobby, and test out a business idea.

The Zapier survey also found that parents of minors were almost twice as likely to hold part-time jobs in an effort to earn more money and learn skills.

More Americans tried to make more money during the COVID-19 pandemic and as the financial crisis continues as inflation rises.

The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that interest rates will rise an additional 0.75 percent after doing so last month. The 0.75 percent rate hike in June was the largest increase since 1994.

The move brings the target percentage between 2.25 and 2.50 percent.

The Federal Reserve is trying to curb 41-year high inflation as interest rates are raised four times in 2022.

Interest rates are the Fed’s main tool in trying to bring inflation down from a four-decade high, and the central bank is pursuing an aggressive path of rate hikes after consumer prices rose 9.1 percent in June from a year ago.

The increase is likely to affect consumer and business loans and interest rates on homes, cars and credit cards.

It will be one of the fastest ever gear shifts in US monetary policy – ​​just over four months ago, the key rate was close to zero and the Fed was buying billions of dollars worth of bonds each month to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But while little progress has been made in fighting inflation, signs of economic stress are mounting — and the stakes for Fed officials are mounting as they weigh up how much tighter monetary policy needs to be to slow price increases against the risk that too far could cause a recession.

As the Fed’s impact on the economy becomes clearer, the question now is whether it runs the risk of overdoing it.

Parts of the US bond market are signaling a greater chance of a recession, with yields on 2-year US Treasuries now higher than 10-year Treasuries, a possible sign of lost confidence in short-term economic growth and a reflection of a possibility the Fed could be forced to cut interest rates within a relatively short span of time.