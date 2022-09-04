At least six Russian climbers are killed after falling 13,000ft on Eurasia’s highest active volcano

<!–

At least six climbers have died climbing Eurasia’s highest active volcano, located in Russia’s Far East, according to local media.

Another six climbers are believed to have been stranded on the 15,884ft Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano, in Russia’s Kamchatka region, due to bad weather.

Four of the dead reportedly died immediately after falling at 13,000 feet, and two more died shortly after.

The climbers were attempting to climb to the top of the volcano when the accident occurred about 1,600 feet below the summit, the Kamchatka Region prosecutor’s office said.

Two of the climbers in the group of twelve are believed to be taking shelter in a camp 10,827 feet above sea level, with another four in a tent at 13,000 feet.

The group, consisting of two guides, started their ascent on Tuesday. The six people who died are said to have died yesterday.

One of the guides is said to have broken his leg, but the condition of the other climbers is unknown. All climbers were Russians, the reports said.

Klyuchevskaya Sopka was formed about 6000 years ago and the first recorded eruption was in 1697.

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky city on Kamchatka Peninsula with Klyuchevskaya Sopka in the background

A rescue team embarks on their trek across the 15,580 ft volcano in another attempt to reach a stranded climber in 2020

It is considered Russia’s most dangerous volcano, spewing ash clouds 20,000 feet into the sky in March 2020.

It has had more than 100 eruptions in the past 300 years, according to the Global Volcanism Program.

The volcano is the highest mountain in Siberia and is located about 4225 miles east of Moscow.