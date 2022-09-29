At least six injured after shooting near multiple schools in Oakland

Advertisement

At least six people have been injured in a shooting near a number of schools in East Oakland, California, including two with life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place in a building on Fontaine Street – a location that is home to multiple schools, including Bay Area Technology School, Rudsdale Newcomer High School and Sojourner Truth Independent Study.

Three victims have been transferred to Highland Hospital in Oakland. Two of them are in critical condition with gunshot wounds. Those three victims are 18, 19 and 58 years old. Some of the shot victims were found in school buildings, police said. Three more people were rushed to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley. Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf confirmed that all the victims were adults. Police are looking for one suspect, but more may be involved. Police said they don’t have anyone in custody at the moment.

The situation is no longer active, authorities said. Police say the suspect is no longer near the school. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that officers called the Oakland Police Department at the complex this afternoon. According to a witness, the shooting took place at the Rudsdale Continuation School. The shooting is said to have taken place at 12:45 p.m. and the children in the schools were locked up first. But the children — believed to be as young as kindergarten and as old as 18 — were subsequently evacuated from their buildings. Police officers have cordoned off the street near the shooting site.

A woman told local news CBS Bay Area that she heard the shots from the buildings just after noon. Other shocked parents described their panic after learning their children’s schools had been closed. One mother, after hearing the gunshots, said, “I was thinking of the worst.”

The Oakland Unified School District said in a statement: “There was an incident today at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which is home to Rudsdale Continuation and Newcomer high schools, BayTech Charter School and the headquarters of Sojourner Truth Independent Study. , which has no students on the site. The campus is near Oakland Academy of Knowledge (OAK), but it’s important to note that the incident was NOT at OAK nor had anything to do with that elementary school. We currently have no information other than what the Oakland Police Department is reporting.”