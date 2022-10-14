At least five shot dead by teenager in Raleigh, North Carolina

<!–

North Carolina police are responding to a shooting in Raleigh, with initial unconfirmed reports suggesting five people have been killed, including a police officer.

One cop was shot dead according to ABC 11 and a second cop was also shot. Their condition is not immediately known.

Raleigh City Councilman Corey Branch told ABC 11 that he knew two officers had been shot but wasn’t sure how many other victims there were.

One of the officers who was shot was off duty and on his way to work when they encountered the armed suspect, the news channel reported.

They said the suspect was a white teenager armed with a long pistol.

The first reports came in just before 6 p.m. local time.

“Raleigh Police are currently at the scene of an active shooting in the Neuse River Greenway area near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive,” the police tweeted.

‘Residents in that area are advised to stay in their homes.’