At least five people injured after shooting near multiple schools in East Oakland

At least five people were injured in a shooting near multiple schools in East Oakland, California.

The shooting occurred in a building on Fontaine Street, a site where several schools are located, including the Bay Area School of Technology, Rudsdale Newcomer High School and Sojourner Truth Independent Study.

Three victims were taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland, and two others were rushed to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley.

The situation is no longer active, authorities said. Police believe the suspect(s) are no longer in the school area.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies called to assist Oakland Police at the complex this afternoon.

The shooting is believed to have occurred at 12:45 pm and children in schools were first locked down.

But the children, believed to be kindergarten age and 18, were evacuated from their buildings.

Law enforcement has blocked off the street near the scene of the shooting today.

A woman told local news that she heard gunshots from the buildings shortly after noon.

This is breaking news