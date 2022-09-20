WhatsNew2Day
At least eight people are taken to hospital after building exploded in Chicago

US
By Jacky
At least eight people taken to hospital after building explodes in Chicago – prompting at least 10 ambulances to descend on the scene

  • An explosion tore through the top floor of a multi-story building on Chicago’s west side around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning
  • At least eight people were transported to local hospitals, several of whom are in critical condition
  • There is no clear cause for the explosion yet

By Sophie Mann for Dailymail.Com

Published: 16:58, 20 September 2022 | Up to date: 17:08, 20 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

At least eight people have been transported to area hospitals on Chicago’s west side after a building explosion Tuesday morning.

Several of the people are said to be in critical condition, and the Chicago Fire Department has requested 10 additional ambulances and is sending a mass-casualty vehicle to the scene of the crash.

A bomb squad and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also on the scene.

The four story red brick building is located in South Austin, Chicago on West End Avenue. The explosion occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. central time.

Buildings next to the blast site have also been evacuated.

Chicago emergency services responded to an explosion in the city's South Austin neighborhood Tuesday morning after an explosion sent bricks flying from the top of a four-story apartment building
The Chicago Fire Department, as well as ATF agents and a bomb squad reported to the scene of the explosion
Red bricks and rubble filled the area as neighboring buildings were also evacuated
At least eight people were transported to nearby hospitals with at least three in critical condition
The owner of the damaged building, Roman Viere, said: ‘Our first concern is the health, well-being and safety of our residents. We are doing everything we can to cooperate with the emergency services and we are ready to do what we can to support our residents.’

It is not yet clear what caused the explosion.

Peoples Gas – a natural gas utility that serves the city of Chicago – says at this time there is no reason to believe the incident was caused by a natural gas explosion.

There is reportedly no smell of gas and no problems with equipment at the site of the explosion.

Fire engine at the scene of the building explosion on the west side of Chicago Tuesday morning
A woman said she heard the explosion and thought it was a bomb going off
The fire department called at least 10 ambulances to the scene
