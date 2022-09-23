At least 73 die in shipwreck off Syrian coast

At least 73 migrants are believed to have drowned in the incident, while 20 others were rescued after their boat sank off the coast of Syria after leaving neighboring Lebanon. The death toll from Lebanon’s deadliest shipwreck in recent years is expected to rise.

Lebanese Transport Minister Ali Hamieh said Friday (September 23) that more than 100 mainly Lebanese and Syrian migrants were aboard a small boat that sank on Thursday in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of the Syrian city of Tartus. Dozens remained missing, the minister added.

Of the rescued, five were Lebanese, he said. The group of migrants reportedly left Lebanon, news agency AFP reported, citing information shared by the Syrian government on Thursday. Syrian authorities reportedly managed to rescue 20 people who were being treated in hospital.

Initially 15 people would have died; however, that figure had to be revised upwards to 28 and shortly thereafter to 34. A few hours after the operation, it became apparent that more than 60 bodies had been found.

Reports say at least one child is among the dead AFP. The Lebanese government warned that the death toll could rise.

Lebanon is home to more than a million refugees from Syria, who have fled their country’s ten-year civil war. It has also been mired in economic crises for the past three years, leading to an increase in clandestine attempts to leave for the European Union.

Search attempts have been suspended for the time being

A Syrian official said on Thursday that the boat had as many as 150 people on board, according to the news agency AFP.

“According to survivors, their boat left Lebanon days ago,” Syrian ports chief Samer Kbrasli said, adding that “between 120 and 150 people” were on board before it sank. Searches for survivors were halted Thursday evening due to dangerously high waves, AFP reported.

The survivors were taken to hospital in Tartus, the southernmost of Syria’s main ports, about 50 kilometers north of the northern Lebanese port city of Tripoli. The Syrian health ministry said in a statement, adding that “oxygen relief has been provided to most of the hospitalized people, and some of them have been transferred to intensive care.”

The Syrian transport ministry said information gathered from survivors suggested the boat would depart from Miniyeh, a town just north of Tripoli.

A family tragedy

Wissam al-Tlawi from the northern Syrian region of Akkar was among the survivors. His brother told AFP that while he is being treated in hospital, the bodies of Wissam’s two daughters, ages five and nine, have been returned to Lebanon, where they were buried early Friday, Ahmad said.

“[My brother] could not afford his daily expenses, or the cost of enrolling his children in school,” he added, saying Wissam’s wife and two sons remained missing.

Peak at crossing attempts

Lebanon is gripped by an economic crisis that started in 2019 and has plunged three quarters of its population of about 6 million people, including at least one million Syrian refugees, into poverty. Last year, Lebanon saw a spike in the number of people leaving Lebanese shores to attempt the perilous crossing in crowded boats to reach Europe.

According to the UN refugee agency UNHCR, nearly twice as many people left or attempted to leave Lebanon by boat in 2021 than in the previous year. That figure rose again by more than 70% in 2022 compared to the same period last year, news agency Reuters reported.

In April, the sinking of an overcrowded migrant boat being chased by the Lebanese navy off the north coast of Tripoli killed six people and enraged many in the country. In August, survivors and families of the victims filed a lawsuit accusing the military of detaining two missing survivors.

Most boats departing from Lebanon go to Cyprus, a member of the European Union, an island nation about 175 kilometers away. Many of those leaving Lebanon are Syrians, but the worsening economic crisis has prompted a growing number of Lebanese to make the perilous crossing as well.

