At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says

According to an analysis released Thursday, at least 66 clinics in 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The number of clinics offering abortions in the 15 states fell from 79 before the June 24 decision to 13 on Oct. Guttmacher Institutea research group that supports abortion rights.

All 13 other clinics are located in Georgia. The other states do not have providers that offer abortions, although some of their clinics offer care other than abortions.

There were more than 800 abortion clinics nationwide in 2020, the institute said.

“Much more research will need to be done to understand the full extent of the chaos, confusion and damage that the US Supreme Court has unleashed on people in need of abortion, but the picture that is emerging would deter anyone seeking reproductive freedom and the right to physical autonomy,” said Rachel Jones, a Guttmacher researcher.

The new report does not include data on hospitals and clinics that have performed abortions and discontinued them after the court ruling, but Jones noted that clinics offer most U.S. abortions, including procedures and the provision of abortion medications. Show recent Guttmacher data a little more than half of American abortions are done with drugs.

States without abortion providers are concentrated in the South. In some of those places, many women who want to have abortions would have to travel so far that the trip will be impossible, Jones said.

dr. Jeanne Corwin, who provides abortions in Indiana and Ohio, said clinic closures “will cause immeasurable damage to women’s physical health, mental health and financial health.”

Access is threatened in several states because bans were only temporarily suspended by court order. These include Indiana, Ohio and South Carolina, the analysis shows.

“It’s precarious from a medical point of view and certainly from a business standpoint,” said Dr. Katie McHugh, an OB-GYN who provides abortions in Indiana. “It’s hard to keep the doors open and the lights on when you don’t know whether you’ll be a criminal tomorrow.”

