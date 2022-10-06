At least 66 clinics across 15 states stopped providing abortions since SC overturned Roe V Wade

Dozens of clinics around the country have stopped performing abortions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in June, according to a new report.

Analysis shows that 66 clinics across 15 states have stopped offering abortions in the hundred days since the June 24 Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that removed the constitutional right to an abortion.

The clinics are located in the 13 states that have enacted near-total abortion bans since the Dobbs ruling, plus Georgia and Wisconsin.

In Wisconsin, clinics have suspended abortions due to uncertainty over the enforcement of an 1849 ban, leaving them fearful of future prosecution if they still offer them.

And in Georgia, one clinic closed entirely, and 13 continue to offer abortions, but only until the sixth week of pregnancy.

These fifteen states are home to 22 million women of childbearing age (from 15 – 49), accounting for 30 percent of the nation’s women of that age.

The research means that nearly a third of the female population has to travel to neighboring states to access abortion services, often crossing multiple states in journeys that are expensive, arduous and distressing.

The reduction in supply has put understandable pressure on the clinics that have continued to provide abortions regardless of the Dobbs ruling.

“The loss of clinics is being felt in every state — even those where abortion remains legal,” the Guttmacher Institute, a leading research and policy organization committed to advancing sexual and reproductive health and rights worldwide, said in their analysis.

“The new reality of clinics no longer offering abortions or closing altogether is having a devastating impact on abortion-ban states—and far beyond,” due to the large number of people from states with bans traveling for abortion procedures.

The thirteen states that have banned abortion Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia. Meanwhile, Wisconsin has suspended abortions until their legislation is settled. And Georgia only offers abortion before the seventh week, meaning women often have very little time to access services once they discover they are pregnant.

A Planned Parenthood clinic in southern Illinois, which has not enacted an abortion ban, has seen an explosion in demand since the Supreme Court’s decision, said Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief physician at St. Louis region and southwest Missouri.

The organization plans to operate a mobile clinic in Illinois to help meet the growing demand. “People come from all over the country for this care,” she said.

The Illinois clinic saw a 435 percent increase in patients from places other than Illinois and Missouri between June and September, meaning two- or three-day wait times have become as much as three weeks, despite the clinic switching to 10-hour , six day weeks.

With the majority of states that ban abortion clustered in the South, too many women in need of an abortion will have to make longer and more expensive trips to states where it remains legal. said Rachel Jones, Guttmacher’s principal investigator and lead author. of the analysis.

‘When you look at a state like Louisiana, you don’t just cross over to the next state. You have to cross several states. There’s an incredible effect that these bans have because they’re concentrated in certain parts of the country,” she said.

Of the 66 clinics, 26 have closed entirely, leaving local areas — often in low-income areas in some of the poorest states — with fewer health care options.

“That means people in these communities will not have access to birth control treatment, STI (sexually transmitted infection) testing and treatment and pregnancy care that some of these facilities that closed completely offered,” she said.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden pledged to support abortion rights and fight back against Republican efforts to limit them.

“We will not sit by and let Republicans across the country enact extreme policies to threaten access to basic health care,” he said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on Tuesday.

He was furious with officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state’s near total abortion rate.

Joe Biden pledged to support abortion rights and fight back against Republican efforts to limit them. Pictured: Vice President Kamala Harris (L) and President Joe Biden attend the second meeting of the Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access

‘Guys, what century are we in?’ Biden said. ‘I mean what are we doing? I respect everyone’s views on the personal decisions they make, but my Lord, we are talking about birth control here. It shouldn’t be so controversial’.

The president marked 100 days since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade by criticizing states that have curtailed abortion rights and announced $6 million in health care benefits.

Biden, with Vice President Kamala Harris by his side, also announced new guidelines for universities from the Department of Education to protect students from discrimination based on pregnancy and $6 million in new grants from the Department of Health & Human Services to protect access to reproductive health services .

October 2 marked 100 days since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling that returned the issue of abortion rights to the states.

Since then, 13 states have made abortion illegal, and eight states have passed laws to protect abortion rights, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Biden has wielded his executive pen in the wake of the court’s decision, but his administration has repeatedly emphasized that the best way to protect abortion rights is for Congress to codify it into law.

But in the 50-50 evenly divided Senate, there isn’t enough support to get such a bill past the 60-vote threshold needed to advance legislation.