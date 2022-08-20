At least 37% of American farmers say they are KILLING existing crops and selling off livestock

Americans already struggling with inflation may soon have to pay even more for food as farmers kill their existing crops and sell their livestock amid ongoing drought.

According to a new report of the American Farm Bureau Federation, an insurance company and lobby group representing agricultural interests, 37 percent of farmers from the Great Plains through California are destroying crops that fail to mature — 13 percent more than last year.

A third of farmers also reported destroying or removing orchards and other perennial crops, up from 17 percent the year before, while two-thirds of respondents reported selling parts of their herd or herd.

They said they were forced to do so because of the ongoing drought, as the Farm Bureau Federation estimates nearly 60 percent of the western, southern and central plains are experiencing severe drought after the third hottest July on record.

It also ranked in the top 10 warmest Julys on record for any state in the west except Montana, the National Centers for Environmental Information reported, while the U.S. Department of Agriculture says a “rapidly increasing drought ravaged the central and southern plains, and middle -West.’

Much of the western United States is still under extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and Zippy Duvall, the president of the Farm Bureau Federation told me. CNN Americans can feel the effects of this drought “for years to come.”

He explained that US consumers will now have to spend even more on certain meats and crops as they consider “relying in part on foreign supplies or reducing the diversity of items they buy in the store.”

Footage released in June showed thousands of cows lying dead under the Kansas sun during a heat wave

Thirty-seven percent of farmers from the Great Plains to California are now destroying crops that fail to mature, up 13 percent from last year. Here at Donovan Farms in Massachusetts, a field can be seen dying from an ongoing drought

More than half of the country experienced some degree of drought for the fourth week in a row, the US Drought Monitor reported earlier this month.

The Farm Bureau Federation survey — which was sent from June 8 to July 20 to Farm Bureau leaders, farmers and ranchers in 15 states who make up half of the country’s agricultural output — shows a massive crop shortage. was yield this year.

Seventy-four percent of farmers reported a “common” crop reduction, and many are now destroying some of their existing crops to make way for others that can hopefully survive.

In California, for example, half of all respondents said they had to remove their trees and perennial crops because of the ongoing drought where authorities are limiting water consumption.

One grower even reported dropping all the fruit on five acres of young Cabernet grapes to help them survive after not using water for the past two years.

At the same time, Duvall said, “Many farmers have had to make the devastating decision to sell livestock they’ve raised for years,” as 57 percent of respondents said they have local restrictions on water use.

And while inflation is rampant, at 8.5 percent, the price of fertilizer for grass, crops and feed remains expensive, and the cost of diesel makes it unaffordable for ranchers to drive in extra water.

Herds are now down 50 percent in Texas, where one farmer said, “We’ve sold half our herd and may not be able to feed the rest.”

In some states, ranchers have now switched to sending their livestock to slaughterhouses ahead of schedule because the heat remains so bad they can’t properly care for the animals.

In June, images surfaced of thousands of cows lying dead under the Kansas sun during a heat wave.

A Kansas Livestock Association spokesperson said heat stress killed livestock as temperatures and humidity rose over the weekend and the cooling winds dissipated.

The deaths are said to have taken place in Ulysses, although DailyMail.com could not independently confirm where the video was taken.

The footage shows row after row of dead cows lying on their backs with a passerby apparently recording the video and uploading it to TikTok.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment was aware of at least 2,000 cattle deaths on Tuesday due to high temperatures and humidity, spokesman Matthew Lara said.

But Iowa Cornciting two livestock experts, up to 10,000 cattle could have been killed in the heat wave.

The state said extreme heat and humidity have killed thousands of cattle in Kansas in recent days, with sweltering temperatures that continue to threaten livestock in the third-largest livestock state behind Texas and Nebraska.

Officials later advised farmers to provide livestock with additional water and monitor their health.

But the Farm Bureau Federation says the situation could only get worse, as regional expectations for surface water have fallen by 50 percent from what they should be and local governments are taking new measures to conserve the remaining water.

More than half of survey respondents reported that they were already dealing with local restrictions on water use, as major water sources in places like Lake Mead and Lake Powell along the Colorado River, which supplies water to 5.5 million acres of land in seven western states, is operating at less than 30 percent of its capacity.

To make matters worse, the federal government announced Tuesday that the Colorado River will operate in a Tier 2 deficit condition for the first time since January.

That means Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will have to further reduce their water consumption.

Of the affected states, Arizona will face the largest cuts — 592,000 acre feet — or about 21% of the state’s annual river water allocation, CNN reports.

“Every sector in every state has a responsibility to ensure that water is used with maximum efficiency,” Tanya Trujillo, the Interior Ministry’s assistant secretary for water and science, said in a statement.

“To avoid a catastrophic collapse of the Colorado river system and a future of uncertainty and conflict, water use in the basin must be reduced.”

The drought comes at an inopportune time for Americans as inflation continues to push up food prices.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported earlier this month that the price of fruits and vegetables is now 9.3 percent higher than last year, and the price of meat and poultry as much as 15 percent.

Nearly half of US food banks are now seeing increased demand for handouts as homeowners say food prices have prompted them to seek help.

Now 21 percent of Americans have turned to food banks, according to a Tipp Insights opinion poll this month. About half of respondents switched to cheaper store brands and gave up expensive items such as meat.

Nearly a quarter simply skipped meals.

And with this drought, the Farm Bureau Federation reports, consumers can expect to spend even more on meat and crops as supplies dwindle.

“For cattle and beef, once the market processes the surplus animals sent to slaughter and has a smaller breeding herd to operate from… [price increases] can take six months to well over a year,” reported Daniel Munch, an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation.

“For specialty crops, it could be right after harvest,” he noted.