At least 18 people killed in police raid in a Rio de Janeiro’s Alemao favelas

At least 18 people were killed in the latest bloody clash in Brazil’s second-largest city on Thursday during a major police raid on a dense maze of Rio de Janeiro’s slums.

Tactical teams of Rio de Janeiro’s civil and military police raided the Alemao complex to take down an alleged criminal organization. The group was suspected of involvement in cargo theft and bank robberies and planned raids on rival slums, the military police said in a statement.

At least 18 people were killed in the raid: a police officer, 16 alleged criminals and a female bystander, police said. The operation involved approximately 400 officers, four aircraft and 10 armored vehicles.

The skewed death toll fueled fears of human rights violations.

“There are signs of major human rights violations, and the possibility that this is one of the operations with the highest death toll in Rio de Janeiro,” the state’s public defender said in a statement.

The military police declined to comment on their statement.

Rio’s state police regularly conduct deadly raids in the sprawling slums of the city. President Jair Bolsonaro supports heavy-handed police tactics in their fight against organized crime, saying gangsters “should die like cockroaches”.

After the raid, locals were seen bundling injured people in the back of vehicles to be taken to hospital while police looked on. Gilberto Santiago Lopes, of the Anacrim Human Rights Commission, said police refused to help.

“We had to carry them away in a drinks truck and then flag a local resident in their car to take them to the hospital,” he said. “(The police) don’t want to arrest them, they want to kill them, so when they’re hurt they don’t think they deserve help.”

Neighbors were furious and yelled at the police.

“We are afraid to live here,” one resident shouted after the raid. ‘Where are we? Afghanistan? At war? In Iraq? If they want war, send them to Iraq.’

(REUTERS)