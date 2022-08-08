At least 17 killed in clashes with ISIS militants in Mali

At least 17 soldiers and four civilians were killed in an attack in a strategic border area between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger on Sunday, the Malian army said.

Some 22 soldiers were injured while nine other soldiers are missing, the army said late Monday, adding the toll could still rise.

The military had blamed the attack on “terrorists” in an earlier announcement late Sunday, using the term commonly used for jihadists.

It had said its forces had repulsed an attack by the Islamic State in Greater Sahara (ISGS), affiliated with the Islamic State organization.

The previous death toll was four soldiers and two civilians.

The two civilians killed were local elected officials, their relatives told AFP.

The army said Monday it killed seven from the attacking side “probably” from the ISGS group, adding that “an unknown number of dead and wounded have been carried away by the attackers”.

It also said the attack caused damage to vehicles and homes of residents.

Tessit is located on the Malian side of the so-called three-border area in a vast gold-rich area that is outside the control of the state.

Like the entire zone, Tessit is even more isolated during the rainy season, when heavy rainfall blocks access.

Armed groups under the umbrella of Al-Qaeda targeting jihadists Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin, or JNIM, are fighting ISGS there.

Thousands of residents have fled the area, many on their way to the city of Gao, about 150 kilometers away.

The Malian army, which has a military camp next to the town of Tessit, has been regularly attacked in the area.

UN peacekeepers and until a few months ago French soldiers from Operation Barkhane have also been deployed there.

Individual incidents

In a separate incident, Barkhane said Sunday that it had “neutralized” a cadre and several jihadist fighters in the Talataye area, some 200 kilometers northeast of Gao, the day before.

Barkhane forces are currently preparing to leave their last base in Mali, in Gao, to redeploy to Niger after the Malian junta turned its back on France and Russia in its fight against jihadism.

Also on Sunday, five police officers were killed in an attack in Sona, in the Koutiala area of ​​southern Mali, near the border with Burkina Faso.

On Friday, suspected jihadists killed about 12 people in central Mali with explosives placed in the bodies of killed civilians who had come to collect relatives.

Mali is grappling with a long jihadist uprising that has claimed thousands of lives and forced hundreds of thousands from their homes.

The violence that started in the north has spread to the center and south of the country, as well as neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.

Mali is also gripped by political unrest following military coups in August 2020 and May 2021.

(AFP)