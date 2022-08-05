At least 10 people have been killed in residential fire in Pennsylvania
‘They’re all gone’: At least ten, including children, have been killed in Pennsylvania house fire: Grandfather who works as a firefighter says he ‘couldn’t get in’ to save his victims aged between six and 70
- The fire swept through a house where 14 people lived in Nescopeck, Pennsylvania
- Firefighter Harold Baker said his son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and in-laws lived in the house
- The cause of the fire remains unclear; four escaped but 10 couldn’t get out along with 13 dogs
- The daughter of the city’s mayor has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money
- Nescopeck is a small rural town 130 miles northwest of Philadelphia
- The city has only a handful of streets and a population of about 1,200
- The house where the fire took place is next to a church and other homes
- Pennsylvania state police are now investigating what they called a ‘complex criminal’ scenario
At least ten people were killed on Thursday evening after a fire ravaged a house in Pennsylvania where 14 people lived on Thursday night.
In the early morning hours in the municipality of Nescopeck, in the province of Lucerne, the crews were called to the house. Four people came out alive, but ten – including children – are feared dead.
It’s unclear what started the fire, but Pennsylvania police said they had launched a “complex criminal investigation.”
Among the firefighters who fought the fire is the grandfather and some of the victims.
“I couldn’t go in there to save them. That’s the biggest thing that happened to me… I couldn’t get in to save them.
The site of the deadly Pennsylvania fire that killed ten people in a nighttime blaze. None of the victims have been identified and the cause of the fire remains unclear
According to local police, the victims ranged in age from 6 to 70 years. The cause of the fire remains unclear
“We stopped and the whole place was completely involved… we tried to get in, but there was no way.
“I lost my son, my daughter, grandson, two other grandchildren, my father-in-law, my brother-in-law and my sister-in-law. All lost.’
The fire started at 2:30 am. Neighbors say they woke up with a ‘pop’.
“I woke up this morning, and I was downstairs watching TV, and I heard a bang. I looked outside and onto the porch. It just started and it was already almost completely involved,” says Mike Frank.
“There was a gentleman walking down the street here.
“He screamed, very upset and said not everyone made it. animals. I mean, a lot of people lived there.’
The ongoing recovery scene at the house in Nescopeck, where at least ten people died in a nighttime fire Thursday