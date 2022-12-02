At 80, Sal Durante, who caught Roger Maris’ record-breaking 61st homerun in 1961, has passed away

Click here for all your latest international sports news from DailyMail.com

Sal Durante, the New York Yankees fan who caught Roger Maris’ famous 61st home run in 1961, has passed away 61 years later at age 80.

The news was revealed by Roger Maris Jr. on Twitter. A specific cause of death was not disclosed, but Durante’s son told the New York Post that his father was suffering from dementia.

“Sal Durante, the man who caught my dad’s 61st home run, passed away last night,” Maris Jr. tweeted. Friday morning. “Sal was such a gentleman and loved his Yankees. Sal and my father will always be connected because of that historic day on October 1, 1961. My condolences to the Durante family of the Maris family.”

Yankee slugger Roger Maris and Sal Durante (right), the Brooklyn youngster who caught Maris’ 61st home run of the season in the right field stands, hold up jersey number 61, marking Maris’ historic four-bagger season output. Durante returned the trophy to Maris after the game. Yanks defeated the Boston Red Sox 1-0 in the season finale

Nineteen-year-old Sal Durante of Coney Island caught the ball, which was Maris’ 61st of the season. Durante, who later met Maris, told reporters he would give the historic ball to the Yankee slugger even “if it turns out there’s no reward for it”

Sal Durante holds the ball hit by Roger Maris for his 61st home run during the 1961 season prior to the game against the Boston Red Sox on September 24, 2011 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx

Durante, a 19-year-old truck driver from Brooklyn in 1961, attended the fateful game on a date with his future wife and another couple, according to the Post.

It was in the fourth inning when left-hander Maris came to the plate with a chance to surpass Babe Ruth’s MLB record of 60 single-season home runs. The North Dakota native then pulled a sacrifice from Boston Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard deep into the stands on right field, where Durante was able to catch the souvenir.

But instead of trying to sell it for a profit – which is common these days – Durante offered to give it to Maris for safekeeping.

Instead, Maris told Durante to “keep it, kid” and “auction it.”

“Someone will pay you a lot of money for the ball. He keeps it for a few days and then gives it to me.’

Fans sitting in the right field bleachers at Yankee Stadium jockey for position for Maris’ home run

Eventually Sam Gordon, a California restaurant owner, bought the ball for $5,000. It is now in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

Durante’s son Tim spoke to the Post in September, before Yankees slugger Aaron Judge finally broke the team and American League record with his 62nd home run of the season.

“He had—and still has—all his pictures of him and Maris around the house,” Tim said of his father. He would talk about it. Until recently, if we had asked questions about it, he would have known the answers. About a month and a half ago, his mind completely shut down.

“He’s had a good run with this,” Tim continued. “In 1976, when they opened the new, old Yankee Stadium, he threw the first pitch to Graig Nettles. Then on the 25th anniversary, they invited him up there with my mom. Then on the 50th anniversary he brought the ball – which is now in the Hall of Fame – to the Maris family.’

Sal Durante was preceded by his wife Rosemarie, who passed away eight years ago.