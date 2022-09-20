‘At 15 weeks, a baby sucks his thumb’: Graham defends his abortion ban bill

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham defended his decision to introduce a bill in the Senate that would create a nationwide ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy.

“This is not the right problem for a state. This is a human rights issue. After 15 weeks, a baby sucks his thumb,” Graham told Fox & Friends on Tuesday.

A number of Graham’s Republican colleagues have argued that the abortion issue should be decided at the state level, after the conservative-leaning Supreme Court decided in June to break 50 years of precedent by overturning Roe v. Wade.

Democrats, on the other hand, have pushed for Roe to be codified by Congress but don’t have enough votes to nullify a GOP-led filibuster in the Senate.

“For the Republican Party, I’m proudly pro-life,” the South Carolina senator said. There’s no shame in being pro-life. The shame here is to have policies in America, like China and North Korea. And I will fight with my last breath to prevent this country from becoming a nation that would abort a baby until the moment of birth.”

“And every Democratic senator voted for that proposal,” Graham added.

Graham – who is not on the ballot this year – said his position is “15 weeks” with “exceptions for rape, incest, maternal life, and states can do more if they want up to 15 weeks” – meaning who chose to ban abortion before 15 weeks, those laws could remain in effect.

Blue states that have retained abortion rights should change their laws if Graham’s bill is passed.

“I don’t care what California does with most things. I care here,” Graham said. “I’m not going to sit on the sidelines in Washington, DC, and tell the pro-life community that Washington is closed for business. I want – 47 to 50 European countries ban abortion under 15 weeks.’

“So whatever California and Maryland will do, these are developing people,” Graham continued. ‘I will argue for a national minimum standard.’

Graham’s legislation was not welcomed with open arms by his party leader, with Senate leader Mitch McConnell saying there was no point in voting on it.

“I think most members of my conference would prefer that this be addressed at the state level,” McConnell said last week.

During Tuesday’s Fox & Friends, host Brian Kilmeade pointed out that McConnell didn’t want Graham to pursue the legislation.

“The pro-life community wants me to do it, and I’m going to do it,” Graham replied.

“And let me tell you why I think Mitch is wrong. He is pro life. So let’s talk about a broken boundary. Let’s talk about rampant crime. Let’s talk about inflation that got out of hand. Let’s talk about foreign policy failures and withdrawal from Afghanistan. But when you’re on the stump, people need to know who you are and where you are,” Graham said. “So, what would I do if I was running? I have won four times. I would look the camera in the eye and say that the adversary supports aborting a baby until birth with taxpayers’ money.’

Graham said he would tell voters he declines. “We are on the wrong track everywhere,” he told potential supporters. “Now we’re going on the wrong track with abortion.”

Recent election results show that there is more support for protecting abortion rights than for further limiting terminations of pregnancy.

In Kansas, a red state, voters chose to leave the state constitution alone and keep abortion legal.

In a key New York swing district, Democrat Pat Ryan defeated Republican Marc Molinaro in a special election last month.

Ryan focused his campaign message on protecting a woman’s right to choose.

Republicans had hoped to turn over both the US House and Senate in the mid-November, but the latter seems more difficult, partly because of the abortion issue.

A Wall Street Journal poll found that support for abortion rights grew 5 percent between March and August.

In a FiveThirtyEight.com analysis of how Graham’s proposal affects Senate races, supporting the 15-week ban appears to be a dubious policy for GOP Senate hopes, as it fails to motivate the GOP grassroots and could instead inspire Democrats to to come out in November.