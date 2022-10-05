At 15 least dead as 2 migrant boats sink in Greek waters

ATHENS, Greece (AP) – At least 15 people have died when two boats carrying migrants sank in Greek waters late Wednesday, and rescuers searched for dozens of people missing, authorities said early Thursday. The coast guard said 15 bodies had been recovered near the eastern island of Lesvos after a dinghy carrying about 40 people sank. Five people were rescued and three were found on a rock near the sinking site. A second rescue attempt was launched several hundred kilometers (miles) to the west, near the island of Kythira, where a sailboat carrying about 100 migrants struck rocks and sank late Wednesday.

Officials said 30 people had been rescued after that boat hit rocks off the village harbor of Diakofti in the east of the island. Winds in the area were up to 70 kph (45 mph).

“We saw the boat hit the rocks and people climb on those rocks to save themselves. It was an incredible sight,” Martha Stathaki, a local resident, told The Associated Press. “All the residents here went to the harbor to try and help.”

Rescue workers from the fire service lowered ropes to help migrants climb cliffs on the coast. Local officials said a school would be opened in the area to provide shelter for the rescued. Navy divers were also expected on Thursday.

Most migrants reaching Greece travel from neighboring Turkey, but smugglers have changed routes in recent months in an effort to avoid the heavily guarded waters around the Greek islands off the Turkish coast.

Kythira is about 400 kilometers west of Turkey and is on a route often used by smugglers to get around Greece and go straight to Italy. ___ Full coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/migration

