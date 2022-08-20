Asylum past of Kate Middleton’s great-great aunt echoes Prince William’s great-grandmother’s fate

<!–

The Duchess of Cambridge’s enchanted aunt died in a mental hospital, in an eerie echo of the fate of Prince William’s great-grandmother.

The similarities between the two ancestors have not been recognized until now – with the discovery by an Australian historian that the two women lived ‘parallel lives’.

Kate’s ancestor, Gertrude Middleton, and William’s great-grandmother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, both became nuns who were volunteer nurses in World War I.

Sister Olive Middleton, (back row far right) was Kate Middleton’s great-grandmother and second from right, in back is Gertrude Middleton, Kate’s enchanted aunt. The sisters-in-law were pictured in Gledhow Hall, the estate of her cousin Baroness Airedale ., in 1915

The two women also had dark sides to their stories.

The Duchess’s enchanted aunt, her great-grandfather Noel Middleton’s sister, was treated at the Lawn Hospital for Mental and Nervous Diseases in Lincoln in the 1930s.

She died in March 1942 in the facility, which treated “superior patients,” at the age of 66.

Prince William’s great-grandmother, mother of the late Duke of Edinburgh, was also treated at a sanatorium.

Michael Reed, a historian at Ilim College in Australia – who made the discovery about Kate’s ancestor – told The Daily Telegraph: ‘They actually lived parallel lives, a few years apart.

“Both were volunteer nurses in connection with the Red Cross – Gertrude during World War I and Princess Alice during the first and second.

“They both acted as dedicated social workers for the homeless and underprivileged and proved to be generous financial benefactors.

“But most startling of all was the revelation that Gertrude, like Princess Alice, had been a patient in a mental hospital. Their stories are both fascinating and sad.’

The Duchess of Cambridge’s enchanted aunt was a bright student and attended a boarding school next to the University of St Andrews, where Kate and William met as students

Gertrude Middleton was a bright student and attended a girls’ boarding school, which was next door to the University of St Andrews, where Kate and William met as students.

Like the Duchess, Gertrude was athletic, playing both lacrosse and tennis, a favorite pastime of Kate. She also played the piano, impressively performed by Kate herself at a Christmas carol concert last year.

She volunteered for the Red Cross with her sister-in-law Olive Middleton, the Duchess’ great-grandmother.

Both Gertrude and Princess Alice followed a very religious path as their lives progressed, with Gertrude becoming a nun at the Anglican Monastery of the Epiphany in Cornwall, and Princess Alice founding a Greek Orthodox order of nuns.

After being diagnosed with schizophrenia, Princess Alice was sent to a sanatorium in Switzerland in 1930.

She died at Buckingham Palace, aged 84, in 1965.