Aswad singer Drummie Zeb dead aged 62

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Aswad singer Drummie Zeb has passed away.

The reggae band’s frontman has passed away at the age of 62, and the group announced the news in a statement released Friday in tribute to the musician and confirming that more details will be released at a later date.

The statement read: “It is with deepest regret and loss that we announce the passing of our brother Angus ‘Drummie’ Gaye.

Aswad singer Drummie Zeb has passed away: The singer died aged 62 when the band released a statement saying he ‘leaves a huge void’

Drummie was the lead singer of the iconic band Aswad and is much loved and respected by family, friends and colleagues alike.

“More information will be given at a later date, but on behalf of his family and Aswad, we ask that their privacy be respected at this heartbreaking time.

“Drummie has left us to join our ancestors, leaving a huge void both personally and professionally.”

Since then, tributes have poured in with a heartfelt message from UB40 star Ali Campbell, who mourned the loss of the ‘reggae pioneer’.

Tributes: Tributes have since poured in with a heartfelt message from UB40 star Ali Campbell who mourned the loss of the ‘reggae pioneer’

Ali tweeted: ‘Very sad to hear of the passing of Aswad’s Drummie Zeb. We’ve lost another British Reggae pioneer. Deepest condolences go out to the entire Aswad family @TheRealAswad. Great love’.

Drummie grew up in London and rose to fame with Aswad in the 1970s, with the group releasing 21 albums over the years and garnering three Grammy Award nominations.

In addition to being a singer and talented drummer, Drummie also worked as a record producer.

Aswad’s hits included 1988’s Don’t Turn Around, 1994 chart-toppers Shine and Give a Little Love, and in 1989 they performed with Sir Cliff Richard and performed a rendition of ‘Share a Dream’ at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The group went through a lineup in 1996, leaving Drummie and Tony ‘Gad’ Robinson Aswad to continue as a duo.

In the late 1990s, Aswad toured with The Wailers and Drummie was later drafted in as a replacement drummer for the group. He went on to tour with singer Kenny Chesney after meeting him while recording a collaboration with The Wailers.

Aswa released their latest album – City Lock – in 2009.

Drummie was the father of six children and one grandchild.