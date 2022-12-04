Asus Zenfone 10: what we want to see

The Asus Zenfone 10 could be one of the best phones of 2023, but the company will have to learn from the shortcomings of the Asus Zenfone 9, which was in many ways one of the most disappointing phones of 2022.

It achieved 3.5 stars in our review, which isn’t bad at all, but it’s a huge drop from the 4.5 stars the Asus Zenfone 8 achieved last year. These phones have a lot of potential though, so we’re cautiously optimistic about the next model.

It’ll probably be a bit of a wait, and we haven’t really heard anything about the Asus Zenfone 10 yet. As soon as we do, we’ll add any leaks, news, and rumors to this article. But in the meantime, you’ll find our release date and price predictions, along with a wish list of things we want to see.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next model in the Zenfone line

The next model in the Zenfone line When is it out? Probably around July 2023

Probably around July 2023 How much is it? It probably has an upper mid-range price

There’s no news on when the Asus Zenfone 10 will be released, but it probably won’t be for a while as the Zenfone 9 only landed in July 2022. However, the company is not entirely consistent with its launches, as the Zenfone 8 launched in May of its release year and the Zenfone 7 in August of its release year.

So we can’t say for sure when the Asus Zenfone 10 will be announced, but we’re guessing around the middle of 2023.

We can’t say how much it will cost either, but for reference, the Zenfone 9 starts at $699 / £699 (around AU$1,210), so the price of the Zenfone 10 may be similar.

The Zenfone 10 may have a similar price to the Zenfone 9 (Image credit: Future)

Asus Zenfone 10: news and leaks

While we haven’t heard anything about the Asus Zenfone 10 yet, we do know that one or more Asus phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, so chances are the Zenfone 10 will be among them, especially since the Zenfone 9 was powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

The Gen 2 will be the best Snapdragon chipset of 2023 (at least unless and until a Plus version launches), and it’s likely to be the best chipset to be found in an Android phone for at least the first half of the year .

What we want to see

The Asus Zenfone 9 left a lot of room for improvement, so here’s what we’d most like to see from the Zenfone 10.

1. More cameras

The Zenfone 9 could use more cameras (Image credit: Future)

The Asus Zenfone 9 only has two rear cameras, which isn’t much by Android phone standards. So for the Zenfone 10, we’d like to see at least a third added, specifically a telephoto lens.

It would also be good if Asus could improve the shutter speed, as we found in our Zenfone 9 review that it often takes a while for the phone to actually take a photo, which can lead to blurry photos.

2. A lower price

The Asus Zenfone 9 has a higher mid-range price, but it borders on high-end and sits only slightly below the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and iPhone 14. It’s also more expensive than the Google Pixel 7, and the specs and features on offer might just not quite justified.

So for the Asus Zenfone 10, we’d like to see the price reduced, or a significant upgrade to the phone itself.

3. A small screen

The Zenfone 9 has a small screen – hopefully the Zenfone 10 will too (Image credit: Future)

The Zenfone 9 has a compact 5.9-inch screen and we wish the Asus Zenfone 10 had a similarly small screen. So we’re not asking for changes here – we really want that aspect to stay the same.

There aren’t many compact phones these days, especially those with fairly advanced specs like the Zenfone 9, so we’d like to see this continue with the Zenfone 10, as there’s definitely an audience for it, however niche.

4. A glass back

Despite having a fairly high price point, the Zenfone 9 has a plastic back, something we’d expect more from a budget phone, despite Samsung’s attempts to make it acceptable to the high-end.

So hopefully the Asus Zenfone 10 will have a glass back. We can’t imagine this would add a huge amount to the cost, and it would make the phone look and feel significantly better than its likely higher mid-range price.

5. A bigger battery

The Zenfone 9 has a fairly small battery at 4,300mAh, and while that seems reasonable given that it also has a fairly small screen, it’s worth noting that the Sony Xperia 5 IV is only slightly larger, but still manages to pack a punch. 5,000 mAh battery.

Either way, the Zenfone 9 doesn’t have great battery life, so it’s clearly in need of a bigger juice pack or some optimisations, and we’d like to see the Asus Zenfone 10’s longevity improved. If so, it could end up being one of the best little phones out there.