Asus’ ROG 6 Android gaming phones are available for pre-order in North America

Asus has made its new ROG Phone 6 and Phone 6 Pro available for pre-order in North America after its initial launch in the UK and Europe. The latest version of this gaming-focused smartphone features the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, a souped-up version of the same CPU shared by many current-generation flagship Android devices such as the Samsung S22 Lineup and OnePlus 10. The ROG Phone 6 also has some extra hardware to cement its status as a go-to device for mobile gaming, with a minimum of 12GB of RAM and a 165Hz refresh rate display with a resolution of 2448 x 1080.

The standard ROG Phone 6 is available in two different configurations. The base model, priced at $999, comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The upgraded version, priced at $1,099, expands that with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The ROG Phone 6 Pro packs 18 GB of RAM and 512 GB of onboard storage, but is otherwise identical to the standard models; however, it has a higher price tag of $1,299.

All models of the ROG Phone 6 have a 6.78-inch OLED display that is compatible with HDR10 Plus. The ROG Phone 6 series is available in black or white colorways, which of course come with plenty of RGB lighting to broadcast your gamer status to everyone around you.

The general specs for the Asus ROG Phone 6 echo the overkill philosophy we saw in our review of the ROG Phone 5, offering what appears to be a fully decked out phone for those who can bear the price.

The gamer status of ROG Phone 6 also extends to the robust ecosystem of accessories that also accompanied the launch of ROG Phone 6, including a dedicated controller and active cooling system. The ROG Kunai 3 gamepad is a cleverly designed peripheral that mirrors the Nintendo Joy-Con controllers for the Nintendo Switch. The controllers can be used as a stand-alone system or clipped onto ROG Phone 6 with the included carrying case. The Kunai 3 has the same inputs you’d find on your standard dual analog stick controller, in addition to a few back paddle inputs. The Kunai 3 is currently available through the ASUS store for $149.99.

While its necessity is debatable, the more unique peripheral that works with the ROG Phone 6 is the AeroActive Cooler 6, which is essentially a large, RGB-enabled heatsink that clips onto the back of the ROG Phone 6. The design of the AeroActive Cooler 6 will be familiar to anyone who has seen a heatsink for their desktop CPU, as it uses a series of thermally conductive surfaces to dissipate heat through a cooling fan. The cooler itself is powered via a USB-C connection from the ROG Phone 6, but can be adjusted to the desired level of cooling. The AeroActive cooler costs $149.99 and comes with a built-in kickstand and RGB lighting, but it’s unclear if it can be used with the ROG Kunai 3 gamepad.