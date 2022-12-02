ASUS has the right OLED monitor for you.

Every computer ultimately needs to show everything it does on a display, and your experience with that computer will be determined by the quality of the monitor. While many different display panels exist, OLED stands out as one of the most capable panel technologies on the market. and ASUS has a complete range of OLED monitors that can ensure you get a high-quality visual experience whatever you’re doing.

For gamers, ASUS offers a pair of ROG Swift OLED gaming monitors that provide a next-level experience you won’t soon forget. For designers, ASUS has built a ProArt model for reliable visuals. And for those who want to take the OLED goodness with them, ASUS has a pair of portable ZenScreen monitors.

Gamers, rejoice

In gaming, few things are more important than the visual clarity that comes from high resolutions and fast speeds. The ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ (opens in new tab) and ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG48UQ (opens in new tab) are designed to meet both. Both monitors have a sharp 4K UltraHD resolution for clarity down to the smallest details. And each can reach a 138Hz refresh rate and offer HDMI 2.1 for 4K/120Hz for Xbox Series X and PS5 for smooth gaming visuals whether you’re playing a relaxing story-based game or going for gold in an intense esports game. contest.

That speed may not seem like much when you hear about 240Hz and 360Hz monitors on the market, but OLED has the advantage of allowing the pixels to reliably switch colors at 0.1ms. Where even 360Hz monitors can leave ghosting trails behind fast-moving images, the OLED panels in the ASUS ROG Swift OLED monitors will allow sharp images to move across the screen.

ASUS also offers additional features for gaming, such as G-Sync compatibility, a USB hub for connecting peripherals, and even a tripod socket for easily mounting a webcam to build the ultimate game streaming setup.

Pixels you can count on

The ASUS ProArt Display OLED PA32DC (opens in new tab) gives designers a monitor they can work on flawlessly, with multiple stand options and an included hood for ergonomics and undistorted visuals. With a 31.5-inch screen and 4K UHD resolution, the visual clarity is incredibly high. Perhaps more importantly, the color of this screen is precisely controlled. The ProArt is calibrated to represent 99% of the DCI-P3 color space and offers color accuracy with a deltaE of less than 1, effectively making any color deviation invisible to the human eye. It even has a built-in motorized colorimeter to keep it calibrated. The native 10-bit display panel achieves its reach with an RGB Stripe OLED panel, which uses individual red, green, and blue OLED sub-pixels.

This monitor is built to display exactly what you’re trying to make it display, whether that’s pure blacks or rich colors. It’s ready for HDR video editing, can deliver an immense contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, and won’t introduce unwanted motion blur thanks to the ultra-fast pixel response time of OLED technology.

The benefits of OLED on the go

With the 16 inch, you can enjoy the benefits of OLED on the go ASUS ZenScreen OLED MQ16AH (opens in new tab) or 13-inch ASUS ZenScreen OLED MQ13AH (opens in new tab). You can use them as an extension of your monitor display or use them instead of the monitor display. With a large Full HD image, you get a sharp, high-quality workspace on the go.

The monitors have an immense color gamut that covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space and offer color accuracy with a deltaE of less than 2. That’s quality designers can rely on when they’re away from the office. Meanwhile, gamers everywhere can enjoy poppy, HDR visuals and fast pixel response times with these monitors.

Each is smartly portable, with the 16-inch model weighing just 650 grams and the 13-inch model weighing just 490 grams. ASUS also provides smart covers that double as a stand to keep the monitors upright, while a 1/4-inch threaded socket on the bottom of the monitors supports a tripod. Even the packaging has a second purpose: to fold into a portable monitor hood.

