Astrophotographers outdo NASA with ‘ridiculously detailed’ moon shot

A “ridiculously detailed” image of the moon capturing its craters, colors and textures has been shared ahead of NASA’s Artemis I launch next week.

The 174-megapixel image was compiled by two American astrophotographers who combined more than 200,000 individual lunar images into one image.

Arizona’s Andrew McCarthy teamed up with planetary scientist and fellow space photographer Connor Matherne to create the image as a “collaborative tribute” to mark the launch of the US space agency’s giant new moon rocket next Monday.

The first unmanned test of the Space Launch System (SLS) super heavy-lift rocket — which will eventually take humans back to the lunar surface — will be launched from Florida’s Cape Canaveral.

THE MOON: KEY FACTS The moon is Earth’s only natural satellite and orbits in a slightly elliptical orbit at a speed of 3,700 kilometers per hour. At this speed, it takes about 27 days to completely circle the Earth, which is 240,250 miles (384,400 kilometers) away. Although it does not orbit the sun, due to its size and composition, planetary scientists refer to the moon as a “terrestrial planet” – similar to Mercury, Venus, Earth and Mars. Unlike Earth, the Moon has no significant magnetic field and no significant atmosphere. This means that its unprotected regolith (dust on the surface) is constantly being bombarded by the solar wind. The sun continuously integrates chemical elements, such as hydrogen ions, into the lunar surface. So by studying the surface of the moon, scientists can learn a lot about the sun.

Mr McCarthy tweeted: “Two years ago I teamed up with fellow astrophotographer and planetary scientist @MatherneConnor to capture the most ridiculously detailed moon image we could.

‘Over the past few months, we’ve put our heads together again to come up with something even clearer. See:’

He confirmed the image of the moon in spectacular detail.

Mr McCarthy also added: ‘This image is a love letter to the upcoming Artemis 1 mission, the first human-assessed moon launch vehicle in 50 years.

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t upload the full details to Twitter, so here’s a close crop of the surface. It’s also the biggest print I’ve ever made!’

All photos were taken in one night, after which Mr. McCarthy and Mr. Matherne spent nine months editing and assembling their work to create the finished article.

“When he and I put our heads together, we were able to create something odd for both of us, which is cool,” said Mr. McCarthy. NPR.

‘The whole is put together like a mosaic and each tile consists of thousands of photos.’

He said that while he took thousands of photos that revealed intricate details of the lunar surface, Matherne focused on the colors of the moon.

Mr McCarthy added that while only “basic” equipment – a camera, tripod and star tracker – was needed to capture the image, the pair also had to be patient and wait for perfect sky conditions, free from light pollution.

After launching atop NASA’s SLS rocket from Kennedy Space Center, the Orion spacecraft will fly more than 250,000 miles to the moon before coming within just 100 miles of the surface.

The spacecraft — built primarily by Lockheed Martin — will “stay in space longer than any ship has done for astronauts without docking in a space station and return home faster and hotter than ever before,” the US space agency said.

The mission is intended to show that the SLS rocket and Orion capsule are ready to carry astronauts.

If Artemis I is a success, NASA will then send Artemis II on a trip around the moon as early as 2024, this time with a human crew on board.

The Artemis II mission plans to send four astronauts on a lunar flight for up to 21 days.

Both missions are test flights to demonstrate the technology and capabilities of Orion, SLS and the Artemis mission before NASA puts human boots back on the moon in about three years’ time.

This includes the first woman and the first person of color to walk on the lunar surface.

Ten shoebox-sized secondary payloads called CubeSats hitchhike into space on Artemis I’s SLS rocket, and several other investigations fly into the Orion spacecraft during the flight test.

Each of the payloads will conduct science and technology experiments in deep space, expanding understanding of lunar science, technological developments and deep space radiation.

The launch window is set for Monday (August 29) between 8:33 AM ET and 10:33 AM ET (1:33 PM BST and 3:33 PM BST).