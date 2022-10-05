Astronomers spot a pair of stars with shortest orbit detected to date

Astronomers have discovered a pair of stars with such short orbits that they seem to orbit each other in just 51 minutes.

The system appears to be one of a rare class of binary stars known as a “catastrophic variable,” in which a star similar to our sun orbits a white dwarf – a hot, dense core of a burned-out star.

A catastrophic variable occurs when the two stars approach each other over billions of years, causing the white dwarf to start accreting or eating away material from its partner star.

This process can release huge, variable flashes of light that astronomers assumed centuries ago were the result of an unknown disaster.

The “catastrophic” system, located about 3,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Hercules, has the shortest orbit of its kind yet detected.

It was discovered by astronomers at MIT and named ZTF J1813+4251.

It is for this reason that catastrophic variables are among the astronomical objects most commonly found by amateurs. This is because in its eruptive phase, a catastrophic variable is bright enough to be detected with very modest instruments, and the only celestial bodies that can be easily confused with them are bright asteroids whose motion from night to night is obvious.

Unlike other similar systems observed in the past, experts captured this catastrophic variable when the stars eclipsed each other several times, allowing the team to accurately measure each star’s properties.

They then ran simulations of what the system is likely to do today and how it should evolve over the next hundreds of millions of years.

This led the researchers to theorize that the stars are currently in transition and that the sun-like star orbits, “donating” much of its hydrogen atmosphere to the voracious white dwarf.

As time goes by, the astronomers say the Sun-like star will eventually strip down to a mostly dense, helium-rich core.

In another 70 million years, the stars will then migrate even closer together, with an ultra-short orbit of just 18 minutes, before starting to expand and drift apart.

Decades ago, researchers at MIT and elsewhere predicted that such catastrophic variables would have to transition to ultra-short orbits — but it’s the first time such a transition system has been directly observed.

“This is a rare case where we caught one of these systems switching from hydrogen to helium accretion,” said Kevin Burdge of MIT’s Department of Physics.

“People predicted that these objects would transition to ultra-short orbits, and it was long debated whether they could become short enough to emit detectable gravitational waves. This discovery puts that to rest.”​

Burdge and colleagues discovered the new system in a huge catalog of stars observed by the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), a study that uses a camera attached to a telescope at the Palomar Observatory in California to take high-resolution pictures of wide swaths of air.

The study captured more than 1,000 images of each of the more than 1 billion stars in the sky, recording the changing brightness of each star over days, months and years.

Burdge combed through the catalog looking for signals from ultra-short-path systems, whose dynamics can be so extreme that they should release dramatic bursts of light and emit gravitational waves.

These seemed to flash repeatedly, lasting less than an hour — a frequency that typically signals a system of at least two closely orbiting objects, one intersecting the other, briefly blocking the light.

The discovery was made by the Zwicky Transient Facility (ZTF), which operates at Caltech’s Palomar Observatory, with assistance from the WM Keck Observatory in Hawaii (pictured)

Burdge used an algorithm to search over 1 billion stars, each captured in more than 1,000 images, which were eventually captured on ZTF J1813+4251.

“This thing popped up where I saw an eclipse happen every 51 minutes, and I said, okay, this is definitely a binary number,” Burdge said.

He and his colleagues further focused on the system using the WM Keck Observatory in Hawaii and the Gran Telescopio Canarias in Spain.

They found that the first object was probably a white dwarf, 1/100th the size of the sun and about half its mass.

The second was a sun-like star towards the end of its life, with a tenth the size and mass of the sun (about the size of Jupiter).

However, something wasn’t quite right.

“This one star looked like the sun, but the sun doesn’t orbit less than eight hours — what’s up here?” says Burg.

He realized that ZTF J1813+4251 was likely a catastrophic variable – a discovery that means it is the shortest catastrophic variable detected to date.

“This is a special system,” Burdge added. “We’ve been doubly lucky to find a system that answers a big open question, and is one of the best-behaved catastrophic variables we know.”

