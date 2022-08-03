Astronomers discover 21 new extremely low-mass white dwarf candidates

Gaia color magnitude diagram with ELM WD candidates selected from the Gaia. Credit: Wang et al., 2022.



Using data from the Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fiber Spectroscopic Telescope (LAMOST) and ESA’s Gaia satellite, astronomers have detected 21 new highly likely, extremely low-mass white dwarfs. The finding is reported in a paper published July 27 on the arXiv pre-print server.

Extremely low mass (ELM) white dwarfs (WDs) are rare objects, with few exceptions found in short period binaries. In ELM WD binary stars, one of the stars has a mass less than 0.3 solar mass. It is believed that such low mass cannot be the result of canonical one-star evolution; therefore, these systems are believed to undergo significant mass loss during their evolution.

To date, only about 100 ELM WDs are known, so finding new ones and studying them in detail may be essential to advance our understanding of stellar evolution. Some systems of this type are also predicted to emit gravitational waves and could therefore shed more light on the nature of this phenomenon.

Now, a team of astronomers led by Kun Wang of China West Normal University in Nanchong, China, reports the discovery of 21 new ELM WDs by examining more than 100 known candidate objects of this type.

“Based on the LAMOST DR8 spectral database, we analyzed 136 ELM WD candidates selected from Gaia DR2 data and 12 known objects previously identified by the ELM Survey,” the researchers wrote in the paper.

All in all, Wang’s team inspected a total of 188 low-resolution LAMOST spectra, of which 172 belong to 136 ELM WD candidates and 16 of them come from 12 previously known samples. They obtained atmospheric parameters and radial velocities (RVs) for each of the 188 LAMOST spectra. The results indicate a wide variety of stars for all 136 ELM WD candidates, most of which may be hot subdwarf stars or canonical white dwarfs.

The study identified 21 new high-probability ELM-WDs with masses less than 0.3 solar masses and parallax estimates corresponding to a factor of three. Two of the newly discovered ELM WD candidates, designated J0338+4134 and J1129+471, show significant RV variability and the researchers hypothesize that they are most likely binary systems containing at least one ELM-WD. J0338+4134 and J1129+471 are also the only two new high probability ELM-WDs that have more than one spectrum.

In addition, the astronomers found that J0338+4134 shows a relatively high projected rotation, which may be the result of rotation, line mixing or orbital smearing. However, further high-resolution spectroscopic observations are required to confirm this finding.

The authors of the article noted that their study demonstrates the potential of using LAMOST to seek out and investigate novel ELM WD.

“Multi-era LAMOST RVs will allow us to confirm their nature as ELM WDs and obtain their physical parameters,” they concluded.

Researchers examine mass-ratio distribution of binaries identified from the LAMOST-MRS survey

More information:

Kun Wang et al, Extremely low mass white dwarf stars observed in Gaia DR2 and LAMOST DR8. arXiv:2207.13401v1 [astro-ph.SR], Kun Wang et al, Extremely low mass white dwarf stars observed in Gaia DR2 and LAMOST DR8. arXiv:2207.13401v1 [astro-ph.SR], arxiv.org/abs/2207.13401

© 2022 Science X Network