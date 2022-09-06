Astronomers capture the most detailed images yet of the radiation region in Orion’s ‘sword’

Credit: Habart et al./WM Keck Observatory



Astronomers using the WM Keck Observatory on the island of Hawaii have captured the most detailed and complete images ever taken from Maunakea of ​​the zone where the famous constellation Orion is irradiated with ultraviolet (UV) radiation from massive young stars.

This irradiated neutral zone, called a Photo-Dissociation Region (PDR), is located in the Orion Bar in the Orion Nebula, an active star-forming site at the center of the “sword” hanging from Orion’s “belt”. When viewed with the naked eye, the nebula is often mistaken for one of the stars in the constellation; when viewed with a telescope, the photogenic nebula is seen as a glowing gaseous stellar nursery 1350 light-years from Earth.

“It was exciting to be the first, along with my colleagues from the James Webb Space Telescope team ‘PDRs4All’, to see the sharpest images of the Orion Bar ever captured in near infrared,” said Carlos Alvarez. , a staff astronomer at Keck Observatory. and co-author of the study.

Because the Orion Nebula is the closest massive star-forming region to us and may be similar to the environment in which our solar system was born, studying its PDR — the region heated by starlight — is an ideal place to find clues about how stars and planets to arise.

“Observing photo-dissociation regions is like looking at our past,” said Emilie Habart, an associate professor at the Institut d’Astrophysique Spatiale at Paris-Saclay University and lead author of a paper on this study. “These regions are important because they allow us to understand how young stars affect the gas and dust clouds in which they are born, particularly in places where stars, such as the sun, form.”

The study has been accepted for publication in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysicsand is available in preprint format at arXiv.org.

These pathfinder observations helped plan the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) Early Release Science (ERS) program PDRs4All: Radiant Feedback from Massive Stars (ID1288). The program PDRs4All is described in a Publications of the Astronomical Society of the Pacific paper by Berné, Habart, Peeters et al. (2022).

Left: Hubble Space Telescope mosaic of the Orion Bar. Credit: NASA/STScI/Rice Univ./C.O’Dell et al. The field of view of the NIRC2 wide camera is shown in the yellow square. Right: Infrared thermal map of the Orion Bar obtained with Keck Observatory’s NIRC2 instrument reveals substructures such as proplyds. Credit: Habart et al./WM Keck Observatory



Methodology

To investigate Orion’s PDR, the PDRs4All team used Keck Observatory’s second-generation Near-Infrared Camera (NIRC2) in conjunction with the Keck II telescope’s adaptive optics system. They successfully imaged the region in such extreme detail that the researchers were able to spatially resolve and distinguish the various substructures of the Orion Bar — such as ridges, filaments, spheres and proplyds (externally illuminated photo-evaporative disks around young stars). ) – which formed as starlight beamed and sculpted the mixture of gas and dust from the nebula.

“Never before have we been able to observe on a small scale how interstellar matter structures depend on their environment, especially how planetary systems can form in environments strongly irradiated by massive stars,” Habart said. “This may allow us to better understand the heritage of the interstellar medium in planetary systems, namely our origins.”

Massive young stars emit large amounts of UV radiation that affects the physics and chemistry of their local environment; how this wave of energy that the stars inject into their original cloud affects and shapes star formation is not yet well known.

The new Keck Observatory images from the Orion Bar will help astronomers better understand this process, showing in detail where gas in its PDR changes from hot ionized gas, to warm atomic gas to cold molecular gas. Mapping this conversion is important because the dense, cold molecular gas is the fuel needed for star formation.

What’s next

These new observations from Keck Observatory have led to plans for JWST sightings of the Orion Bar, one of JWST’s targets and expected in the coming weeks.

“One of the most exciting aspects of this work is that Keck plays a fundamental role in the JWST era,” Alvarez said. “JWST will be able to delve deeper into the Orion Bar and other PDRs, and Keck will play an important role in validating JWST’s early scientific results. Together, the two telescopes could provide a unique insight into the features of the gas and the chemical makeup of PDRs, which will help us understand the nature of these fascinating star-studded regions.”

High angle resolution near-IR view of the Orion Bar revealed by Keck/NIRC2, arXiv:2206.08245v1 [astro-ph.GA] High angle resolution near-IR view of the Orion Bar revealed by Keck/NIRC2, arXiv:2206.08245v1 [astro-ph.GA] arxiv.org/pdf/2206.08245.pdf

