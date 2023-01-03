Astronaut Walter Cunningham dies at age 90; was the last surviving member of the Apollo 7 mission

By Seth Borenstein and Jake Bleiberg | Associated Press

Walter Cunningham, the last surviving astronaut from the first successful manned space mission in NASA’s Apollo program, passed away Tuesday in Houston. He was 90.

NASA confirmed Cunningham’s death in a statement, but did not specify the cause. Bureau spokesmen and Cunningham’s wife, Dot, did not immediately respond to questions.

Cunningham was one of three astronauts aboard the Apollo 7 mission in 1968, an 11-day spaceflight that broadcast live television broadcasts as they orbited the Earth, paving the way for the moon landing less than a year later.

Cunningham, then a civilian, manned the mission with Navy Captain Walter M. Schirra and Donn F. Eisele, an Air Force major. Cunningham was the pilot of the spaceflight lunar module, which launched Oct. 11 from Cape Kennedy Air Force Station, Florida, and crashed into the Atlantic Ocean south of Bermuda.

NASA said Cunningham, Eisele and Schirra flew a near-perfect mission. Their spacecraft performed so well that the agency sent the next crew, Apollo 8, to the moon as a prelude to the Apollo 11 lunar landing in July 1969.

The Apollo 7 astronauts also won a special Emmy award for their daily television reports from space, in which they cracked jokes, held up humorous signs, and taught Earthlings about spaceflight.

It was NASA’s first manned space mission since the death of the three Apollo 1 astronauts in a fire on the launch pad on January 27, 1967.

Cunningham recalled Apollo 7 at a 2017 event at the Kennedy Space Center, saying it “enabled us to overcome all the obstacles we had after the Apollo 1 fire and it was the longest, most successful test flight of a flying machine ever became.”

Born in Creston, Iowa, Cunningham attended high school in California before enlisting in the Navy in 1951 and serving as a Marine Corps. pilot in Korea, according to NASA. He later earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in physics from the University of California, Los Angeles, where he also earned a doctorate, and worked as a scientist for the Rand Corporation before joining NASA.

In an interview the year before his death, Cunningham recalled growing up poor and dreaming of flying airplanes, not spacecraft.

“We didn’t even know there were astronauts when I was growing up,” Cunningham told The Spokesman-Review.

After retiring from NASA in 1971, Cunningham worked in engineering, business and investment, becoming a public speaker and radio host. He wrote a memoir about his career and time as an astronaut, “The All-American Boys.” He also expressed skepticism in his later years about human activities contributing to climate change, countering the scientific consensus in written and public speeches while acknowledging that he was not a climate scientist.

Although Cunningham never crewed another space mission after Apollo 7, he remained a proponent of space exploration. He told the Spokane, Washington newspaper last year, “I think humans need to continue to expand and push the levels at which they survive in space.”

Cunningham is survived by his wife, sister Cathy Cunningham, and children Brian and Kimberly.