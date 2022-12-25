Astronaut Tim Peake praises military ‘excellent job’ at Gatwick where he suffered ‘no delays’

British astronaut Tim Peake has praised the efficiency of the army that has stepped into UK airports to replace striking Border Force workers.

Disorder and long queues at passport controls were feared as border guard staff went on strike every day for the rest of the year except December 27.

However, much to the relief of travelers, the military has managed to avoid long delays at the country’s six major airports.

Tim Peake, a British Army Air Corps officer who spent 185 days in space, took to the web to thank the armed forces for their “outstanding job.”

About 1,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union who operate Border Force passport booths have walked to Heathrow, Birmingham, Cardiff, Gatwick, Glasgow and Manchester airports.

Mr Peake tweeted: ‘Couldn’t be more proud of our army. Just drop by @Gatwick_Airport, thanks to our service staff for a great job – no delays. #workchristmas.’

Though Twitter user Robin replied, “Complete tripe Mr. Peake.” Now, I like you as an astronaut, but you do realize that Army personnel have been waving through arrivals without checks, and this makes it seem like they’re doing better than those rightly striking. Don’t be a gaslighter – you’re an astronaut!’

To which Mr Peake replied, ‘No swaying going on that I saw. Every passport scanned and checked against individuals and asked appropriate questions.

“Not an easy time for anyone to enlist, military or civilian.”

The Home Office brought in personnel from the Army, Royal Air Force and Royal Navy

The Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force and civil servants have been called in to assist at Heathrow, Birmingham, Cardiff, Gatwick, Glasgow and Manchester airports, and Newhaven Port in East Sussex.

MP Brendan Clarke-Smith said: ‘I am sorry to hear that members of our armed forces have had to cancel their Christmas leave to keep this country moving so greedy union leaders can play politics.

“The fact that they did such a great job comes as no surprise to any of us and shows why they are so valued by the public, who are now turning against those who are trying to ransom us all.

‘The only thing some show is that we can do just fine without them.’

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said: “This just shows how much of a debt of gratitude we owe our armed forces, whether assisting the Ukrainian army or here, on our borders.”

“Unions are taking our brave armed forces away from their day jobs,” said Ashfield MP Lee Anderson. “Our armed forces are not on strike, they are continuing their work.”

Two Border Force staffers told Sky News that military personnel were waved through border controls to avoid queues during the strikes and claimed they have no power to stop or detain people.

Soldiers reportedly “cannot stop or detain people” because they cannot issue a form known as an IS81 – which gives immigration officials the authority to detain people for further questioning.

The Home Office told Sky News it was “categorically untrue” that arrivals were not properly monitored.

A spokesperson said: ‘Border Force has developed robust contingency plans that prioritize keeping our citizens and our borders safe.

“Non-striking Border Force personnel, with all necessary powers, continue to play their vital roles and we have flexibly allocated our resources to ensure there is sufficient coverage to meet our key priorities.

“Militaries, civil servants and volunteers support all kinds of services and all deployed contingents are adequately trained for the activities they are required to undertake.”

Railway strikes yesterday also left passengers ‘deeply annoyed’ as they rushed to catch the last trains before the service came to a halt on Christmas Eve – as Britain’s roads braced for extra traffic due to train crew strikes.

People going on celebratory outings or on their way home for the holidays gathered in the concourses of major stations, including London’s Euston and Birmingham New Street.

A strike by thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail means trains would stop running early and some routes would not run all day.

Royal Mail workers also walked out for several days in November and December over a long-running dispute with the government over wages, jobs and working conditions.

While nurses and paramedics have been on strike by paramedics over the past month due to pay and staff.