Astronaut snaps ‘spectacular’ pictures of aurora from the International Space Station

Spectacular images of the Northern Lights were captured by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station.

They show the aftermath of a ‘cannibal’ ejection from the sun, which caused geomagnetic storms on Earth.

NASA astronaut Bob Hines, who arrived at the ISS in April as part of the SpaceX Crew-4 mission, captured the amazing images.

‘Absolutely SPECTACULAR aurora today!!!’ he tweeted. ‘Grateful for the recent solar activity that has produced these beautiful sights!’

He took the photos from the Cupola – a seven-window observatory that offers the best place to enjoy the breathtaking view of the earth.

Auroras occur when particles from incoming solar storms strike gases in our planet’s atmosphere, the collision often leading to these striking displays.

Crystal clear view: Spectacular images of the Northern Lights captured by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station

They show the aftermath of a ‘cannibal’ ejection from the sun, which triggered geomagnetic storms on Earth (pictured)

While astronauts on the space station get a unique view of the phenomenon, the natural wonder can also be observed from the ground, with the best vantage points in places as far north as Alaska, Canada, Iceland, Greenland, Norway, Sweden, and Finland.

On the other side of the planet, in the far south, places like Tasmania and New Zealand offer the best views of an aurora.

The ‘cannibal’ release of energetic and highly magnetized, superheated gas hit Earth yesterday (Thursday).

This stream, known as a coronal mass ejection (CME), shot out of sunspot AR3078 Monday, then gobbled up an earlier ejection released the previous day, deeming it cannibal.

It created a ‘mixture of the two’ with entangled magnetic fields and compressed plasma (highly ionized gas), which are known to create strong geomagnetic storms.

The experts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said they expected G1 (minor) to G2 class (moderate) geomagnetic storms, which they said could produce auroras as far south as New York and Idaho.

NASA astronaut Bob Hines captured the amazing images of a distant aurora. ‘Absolutely SPECTACULAR aurora today!!!’ he tweeted

Hines, who arrived at the ISS in April as part of the SpaceX Crew-4 mission, captured the images of the Cupola. This is a seven-window observatory that offers the best place to enjoy the breathtaking view of the earth

WHAT ARE THE CATEGORIES OF SOLAR STORMS AND WHAT ARE THEIR EFFECTS? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) uses its space weather scales to categorize solar storms. They were introduced as a way to inform the general public about current and future space weather conditions and their potential effects on people and systems. The scales describe the environmental disturbances for three types of events: geomagnetic storms, solar radiation storms and radio disturbances. The scales have numbered levels, analogous to hurricanes, tornadoes, and earthquakes that convey severity. G5 – Extreme Power systems: Widespread voltage regulation and protection system problems can occur. Some grid systems can completely collapse or fail. Transformers can be damaged. Spacecraft Operations: May experience extensive surface payload, orientation, uplink/downlink and tracking satellite issues. Other Systems: Pipeline currents can reach hundreds of amps, high-frequency radio propagation can be impossible in many areas for one to two days, satellite navigation can deteriorate for days, low-frequency radio navigation can go down for hours, and aurora has been seen as low as Florida and South Texas (usually 40° geomagnetic latitude). G4 – Serious Power systems: Potentially widespread problems with voltage regulation and some protection systems will inadvertently pull important assets from the grid. Spacecraft operations: Charging and surface tracking issues may occur, corrections may be needed for orientation issues. Other Systems: Induced pipeline flows affect preventive measures, RF radio propagation sporadically, satellite navigation deteriorated for hours, low-frequency radio navigation disrupted, and aurora has been observed as low as Alabama and Northern California (typically 45° geomagnetic latitude). G3 – Strong Power systems: Voltage corrections may be required, false alarms are triggered on some security devices. Spacecraft operations: Surface charge can occur on satellite components, air resistance can increase on satellites in low Earth orbit, and corrections may be needed for orientation problems. Other Systems: Intermittent satellite navigation and low-frequency radio navigation problems may occur, RF radio may be intermittent, and aurora has been observed as low as Illinois and Oregon (typically 50° geomagnetic latitude). G2 – Moderate Power systems: Power systems in high latitudes can experience voltage alarms, prolonged storms can cause damage to the transformer. Spacecraft operations: Orientation corrective actions may be required for ground control; possible changes in drag affect orbit predictions. Other systems: HF radio propagation can fade at higher latitudes, and aurora has been observed as low as New York and Idaho (mostly 55° geomagnetic latitude). G1 – Minor Power systems: There may be slight fluctuations in the power grid. Spacecraft operations: Small impact on satellite operations possible. Other Systems: Draft animals are affected at this and higher levels; aurora is often visible at high latitudes (northern Michigan and Maine).

CMEs can eject billions of tons of corona material from the sun’s surface. The material consists of plasma and magnetic field.

Such eruptions can create space weather that can disrupt Earth’s satellites and power grids and harm unprotected astronauts.

This week’s CMEs came from one of five sunspots currently on the sun’s surface, dark regions that are cooler than other parts.

NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) captured an AR3078 M5 solar flare around 5:30 a.m. ET Tuesday that was accompanied by a temporary radio outage of moderate strength over parts of the Middle East and East Africa.

Last month, on July 19, auroras were observed after a solar storm hit Earth, producing electric green and purple in the northern US and Canada.

Auroras occur when particles from incoming solar storms strike gases in our planet’s atmosphere, the collision often resulting in these beautiful displays. Hines is pictured

‘Absolutely SPECTACULAR aurora today!!!’ he tweeted. ‘Grateful for the recent solar activity that has produced these beautiful sights!’

Shortly after, on August 3, another solar storm warning was issued.

There was also a C9.3 eruption that shot out of the sun that Sunday, but it did not eruption on the side of the sun facing Earth.

However, it caused enough of a stir to be captured by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory — a craft that has been surveying our massive star since its launch in 2010.

The recent increase in the sun’s activity is the result of approaching the most active phase in its 11-year solar cycle – peak activity in 2024.

Studies have shown that the level of solar activity currently taking place is about the same as it was 11 years ago, at the same point in the last cycle.