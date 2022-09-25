Astrology experts reveal what you should and shouldn’t do during Mercury in retrograde

Mercury is currently in retrograde for the third time this year, and astrology experts claim that it could be to blame for things going drastically wrong.

Mercury retrograde, which is a time when the planet appears to be traveling backwards instead of forwards, began on September 9th and will continue until October 2nd.

From problems with technology to relationship disasters, the period is believed by some to cause chaos.

Now astrology experts have told FEMAIL what to expect – and what to avoid.

Delayed signing of contracts

During Mercury in retrograde, experts advised to avoid putting pen to paper when it comes to big decisions.

Renowned psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman explained: ‘It is best to postpone signing new contracts, filling out job applications and finishing a house.

think before you speak Psychic medium Chris Riley said that Britons may need to be aware that sometimes things can be ‘misunderstood and misinterpreted’, especially when it comes to our relationships. He said: ‘Sometimes “we or they” say things that aren’t necessarily meant, so be careful to only say what you really mean, speak from the heart and be honest but compassionate in emotional situations. “We have to be careful with these things as Mercury retrograde can heighten emotions, make things feel more intense and we may then do or say something we regret after a time when we feel more balanced and calm within ourselves , Mercury retrograde can affect us emotionally.’ When it comes to communication, Harriet added: “I recommend that you really think about your voice and how you use it so that people really understand what you’re trying to say and you can avoid any discussion or confrontation.”

‘The retrograde period only lasts about three weeks, so if you can put things off – do it.

‘Even if things could go well, it’s not worth taking the risk of autocorrect changing your new job description from barber to baker.’

Don’t rely on technology

Wellbeing practitioner Harriet said it’s common to see more problems with your electronic devices, revealing: “During retrogrades we often see technology acting up more than usual – phones freezing, social media crashing, lost passwords etc.

“Since technology is a big part of modern communication, we tend to find our dependence on it tested.”

Inbaal agreed, revealing: ‘Anything and everything about communication can go wrong.

‘We live in a digital world, so our Wi-Fi going down is just a small glitch, but it affects everything in the house.

‘Ordering cinema tickets for the wrong day.

‘Calling your partner by your ex’s name. Everything is communication, and much is at stake.’

She added that some ‘safe activities’ include going for a quiet walk, a pub crawl, baking or yoga.

Air signs need to be careful

When it comes to who might be most at risk of things going wrong, Chris warned that certain zodiac signs will be more affected than others.

“We are currently in a Mercury retrograde which started on September 9, this retrograde began in Libra, so the air signs have been most affected this month, Gemini, Libra and Aquarius,” he said.

‘Air signs are associated with friendship, harmony and romance, so we can expect to see more passion in our relationships, but we can also see things coming to the surface, and some things we might not necessarily expect.

‘We might see one or two surprises in a relational sense, and maybe some things we have to deal with that we just didn’t expect.’

Chris added: ‘Mercury retrograde is a good time to focus inward, focus on ourselves, self-care, self-love and do all the things we haven’t had time to do.

Do not panic The most important thing is to stay calm, with Harriet saying: ‘In reality, we can’t suddenly stop life when a planet goes retrograde. “If you have to make a big decision, sign a contract or meet the love of your life during this time, don’t panic. ‘Don’t let fear influence your choices. Use this time to be more aware and tread more lightly. Double-check things, read things through more times than usual, and explain things with even greater clarity or detail than you might normally. ‘If you include more mindfulness in each day, you will sail through these times more smoothly, and whatever you want to move forward at this time, you still can.’

‘Maybe it’s time to revisit something you’ve been waiting to do or something you just haven’t finished.

‘It is also a time to reflect on some of our own behaviour, especially when it comes to relationships, and a time where we may reflect on the past and with that we sometimes find closure and peace in some situations.’

Time for self-reflection

While it can be a worrying time for some, it’s also a good time for some self-love, Chris explained.

“Mercury retrograde is a good time to focus inward, focus on ourselves, self-care, self-love and do everything we haven’t had time to do,” he explains.

‘Maybe it’s time to revisit something you’ve been waiting to do or something you just haven’t finished.

‘It is also a time to reflect on some of our own behaviour, especially when it comes to relationships, and a time where we may reflect on the past and with that we sometimes find closure and peace in some situations.’

Harriet added: ‘Retrogrades are a powerful time for self-reflection. This is a good time for inner work and self-care.

‘Make sure you are kind to yourself as you move through these few weeks. Often past memories, people and connections resurface. Each of these situations, when presented to us, offers a wonderful opportunity to reflect on the ways you’ve grown and changed, or look at something from your past that still needs some healing or forgiveness.

“Give yourself time and use this as a window of time to collect any heaviness, outdated beliefs or themes from your past and choose to leave them behind forever.”