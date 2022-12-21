AstraZeneca has two of its cancer drugs approved for use in the EU

<!–

AstraZeneca has approved two of its cancer medicines for use in the European Union.

The FTSE 100 pharmaceutical giant said Imfinzi has been given the green light in the EU to treat adult patients with bile duct cancer in combination with chemotherapy.

Meanwhile, Lynparza has been approved to treat men with metastatic prostate cancer, in combination with another drug called abiraterone.

Green light: AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi and Lynparza are approved by the European Union for the treatment of certain cancers in combination with other drugs

It comes just days after Imfinzi fell short in a major clinical trial, which failed to show that it could improve the survival rates of patients with late-stage lung cancer.

But the drug has been more successful in treating patients with advanced bile duct cancer, making it the only immunotherapy for them in Europe at the moment.

Astra said the latest trial shows that Imfinzi along with chemotherapy reduced the risk of death by 24 percent compared with chemotherapy alone.

Dave Fredrickson, executive vice president of AstraZeneca’s oncology business unit, said: ‘With this approval, Imfinzi plus chemotherapy becomes the only immunotherapy-based treatment option available for patients in the EU with advanced bile duct cancer.

“This approval underscores our commitment to transforming survival outcomes while meeting the great unmet need for new and improved treatments for patients with liver and biliary cancer.”

In the study, Lynparza in combination with abiraterone reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 34 percent compared to abiraterone alone.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in Europe, with an estimated 473,000 patients diagnosed and 108,000 deaths by 2020, according to AstraZeneca.

“Many patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer can only receive one line of active therapy because the disease can progress quickly,” said Fredrickson.

“Today’s approval represents an important step towards addressing the unmet need of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in the EU.”

The approvals add to a great year for AstraZeneca, which saw the company achieve multiple regulatory successes for its medicines in the US, Japan and the EU.

The company’s shares are up nearly a third in 2022 as a result of the progress. Today they were flat at £111.18.