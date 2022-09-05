WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Astonishing moment three ELEPHANTS wander around corridors of Indian hospital 

Australia
By Jacky

The visiting doctors will never forget! Amazing moment when three ELEPHANTS roam the corridors of Indian hospital

  • Images from September 3 show the animals at Binnaguri . army hospital
  • One of the elephants comes through first and the other two follow soon after
  • Staff amazed at visitors, with a screaming ‘woah!’ when someone went through the doorway
  • People were amused by the incident, with reference to the ‘tusk power’

By Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline

Published: 15:11, September 5, 2022 | Updated: 15:21, September 5, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This is the amazing moment when three elephants roamed the corridors of an Indian hospital.

Images that went viral on Sept. 3 show the animals in the hospital of the Binnaguri army camp in West Bengal.

In the video, one of the elephants comes back through a door and squeezes their large bodies into the hallway.

It stood in the hallway for a while without moving as amazed staff took pictures.

Watching from a distance, one of the employees yelled ‘woah, woah!’ as the elephant squeezed into a doorway.

He kept saying ‘woah!’ call. when two more elephants appeared and the first followed in a doorway.

The first elephant stands in the corridor of a hospital in West Bengal

Two more elephants followed, passing through the same doorway as the first one

Two more elephants followed, passing through the same doorway as the first one

Images that went viral on Sept. 3 show the animals in the hospital of the Binnaguri army camp in West Bengal. In the video, one of the elephants comes back through a door and squeezes their large bodies into the hallway. Two other elephants follow behind

One of the elephants squeezes into a doorway

One of the elephants squeezes into a doorway

The second elephant also pushed their bodies into the compact space

The second elephant also pushed their bodies into the compact space

Watching from a distance, one of the employees yelled ‘woah, woah!’ as the elephant squeezed into a doorway. He kept yelling ‘woah’ while the other two elephants walked into the same door

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared photos of the unusual intruders on Twitter, writing, “Elephants in the room…From Jalpaiguri Cantonment.”

According to Indian Expressthe staff were intrigued by the visit of the elephants.

And Susanta’s Twitter post attracted a host of amused commentators.

One person wrote, “Oh my god,” while another said, “Woah imagine someone coming out of a room.”

And a third joked, “Inspection by the special tusk force.”

Hospital staff were shocked by the incident. It also attracted a wave of commentators online, who joked about the 'elephants in the room'

Hospital staff were shocked by the incident. It also attracted a wave of commentators online, who joked about the 'elephants in the room'

Hospital staff were shocked by the incident. It also attracted a wave of commentators online, who joked about the ‘elephants in the room’

1662409289 22 Astonishing moment three ELEPHANTS wander around corridors of Indian hospital

1662409289 22 Astonishing moment three ELEPHANTS wander around corridors of Indian hospital

1662409291 610 Astonishing moment three ELEPHANTS wander around corridors of Indian hospital

1662409291 610 Astonishing moment three ELEPHANTS wander around corridors of Indian hospital

1662409292 793 Astonishing moment three ELEPHANTS wander around corridors of Indian hospital

1662409292 793 Astonishing moment three ELEPHANTS wander around corridors of Indian hospital
1662409293 370 Astonishing moment three ELEPHANTS wander around corridors of Indian hospital

1662409293 370 Astonishing moment three ELEPHANTS wander around corridors of Indian hospital

And Susanta’s Twitter post drew a slew of amused commentators, with one person writing, “It was a surprise visit to check everything is fine at the hospital, I understand!”

Not everyone was equally amused by the visit, some used the post to comment on wildlife and habitats.

One person said, ‘I think this happens when you inhabit their habitat and make structures on it. It’s their land and they want it back.’

And another agreed, writing: ‘Finally let them take custody of their own property and land that is actually theirs and not people’s. Well done Lord Ganesha.’

Another “loved the photos”, but added that elephants “always have first rights” as humans have invaded their space.

1662409294 58 Astonishing moment three ELEPHANTS wander around corridors of Indian hospital

1662409294 58 Astonishing moment three ELEPHANTS wander around corridors of Indian hospital

1662409295 843 Astonishing moment three ELEPHANTS wander around corridors of Indian hospital

1662409295 843 Astonishing moment three ELEPHANTS wander around corridors of Indian hospital

Not everyone was equally amused by the visit, some used the post to comment on wildlife and habitats. One person said, 'I loved the photos. They always have the first right because people have compromised their space'

Not everyone was equally amused by the visit, some used the post to comment on wildlife and habitats. One person said, 'I loved the photos. They always have the first right because people have compromised their space'

Not everyone was equally amused by the visit, some used the post to comment on wildlife and habitats. One person said, ‘I loved the photos. They always have the first right because people have compromised their space’

You might also like More from author
More Stories

‘I’m done with…

Jacky

US Open tennis fan downs a beer on…

Jacky

Ukrainian President Zelensky says Putin…

Jacky
1 of 4,492

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More