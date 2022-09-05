Astonishing moment three ELEPHANTS wander around corridors of Indian hospital 

<!–

This is the amazing moment when three elephants roamed the corridors of an Indian hospital.

Images that went viral on Sept. 3 show the animals in the hospital of the Binnaguri army camp in West Bengal.

In the video, one of the elephants comes back through a door and squeezes their large bodies into the hallway.

It stood in the hallway for a while without moving as amazed staff took pictures.

Watching from a distance, one of the employees yelled ‘woah, woah!’ as the elephant squeezed into a doorway.

He kept saying ‘woah!’ call. when two more elephants appeared and the first followed in a doorway.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda shared photos of the unusual intruders on Twitter, writing, “Elephants in the room…From Jalpaiguri Cantonment.”

According to Indian Expressthe staff were intrigued by the visit of the elephants.

And Susanta’s Twitter post attracted a host of amused commentators.

One person wrote, “Oh my god,” while another said, “Woah imagine someone coming out of a room.”

And a third joked, “Inspection by the special tusk force.”

Not everyone was equally amused by the visit, some used the post to comment on wildlife and habitats.

One person said, ‘I think this happens when you inhabit their habitat and make structures on it. It’s their land and they want it back.’

And another agreed, writing: ‘Finally let them take custody of their own property and land that is actually theirs and not people’s. Well done Lord Ganesha.’

Another “loved the photos”, but added that elephants “always have first rights” as humans have invaded their space.