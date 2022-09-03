Astonishing moment motorcyclist smashes into a van and is FLUNG into the air in north-east London

<!–

This is the amazing moment when a motorcyclist was thrown into the air after crashing into a van in north east London.

The man in his twenties was miraculously able to get up and walk after being hit by a car on Upper Clapton Road Wednesday night.

The footage shows the motorcyclist driving at high speed on Upper Clapton Road before crashing into the side of the van that was turning right. The impact creates a huge dent in the side of the vehicle.

The rider flips over his bike and onto the road, landing on his back with a thud.

The white van then comes to a stop further along the road and two men are seen getting out and fleeing.

The motorcyclist is visibly dazed after the accident. Bystanders help the man as soon as he can stand, while others search the van for evidence.

A bus driver who witnessed the accident also stops and runs across the road to the scene of the accident.

The man was taken to hospital with head injuries, but has reportedly been released after his condition was assessed as non-life-threatening.

Police confirmed they were called at 11.45pm for reports of the collision, along with the London Fire Brigade and London Ambulance Service, and are investigating the whereabouts of the driver of the van.

When police arrived, the driver and passenger of the van had disappeared and no arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information about the circumstances of the incident is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 8413/31Aug.

