Aston Villa’s Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez refusing to take risks with his fitness

Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is not taking any chances with his fitness ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The shot stopper is expected to start for Argentina in their tournament opener against Saudi Arabia on November 22 and is currently with the national team for their friendly against Honduras.

Once back from international duty, Martinez will hope to play all nine games for Steven Gerrard’s side, but is focused on avoiding injury.

The 30-year-old told the Argentine newspaper Clarin: ‘When we return from this tour, the month of October will be left and nothing else.

‘I was just talking about it with my brother, that in October we have nine or ten games with Aston Villa between now and the World Cup, which will go very quickly. That’s why we’re enjoying this trip with the boys because it’s the last one.

‘I said that this year I would prepare like I’ve never prepared in my life, but when you play so many games it’s more about recovery and the fear of not getting injured. There is no time for anything now.

‘Now someone gets injured for four to six weeks and is already half a foot out of the World Cup.

– It is normal for the player to be scared. I take care of myself more than ever. I try not to touch bread. I win a game and I want a Coke and I don’t. These are things that I change to have the lowest possible risk of injury.’

Like many Premier League sides, Aston Villa have had their schedule changed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but Martinez is only focused on getting through the games unscathed.

The Villans have not made an ideal start to the season, winning just two of their seven matches, leaving them 15th in the table.