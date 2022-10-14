Aston Villa v Chelsea LIVE: Under-fire Gerrard faces foe as Blues wait on James

Steven Gerrard will take on old foes Chelsea this weekend as the Blues try to keep up with the top of the Premier League on their journey to Aston Villa.

Gerrard has had a storied career against Chelsea full of highs and lows and he needs a win this Sunday as his Villa side has fallen off the table.

AFP Gerrard under pressure at Aston Villa

The Villans drew last time at Nottingham Forest and have only won twice this season so far.

Chelsea have since won three with Graham Potter starting his tenure on a fine note.

The Blues go into the weekend eight points behind leaders Arsenal, but have one game in hand and will be eager to close that gap.

Chelsea also beat Villa home and away last season, including a 3-1 win over Villa Park thanks to Jorginho’s brace.

Aston Villa v Chelsea: Date and how to follow

This Premier League match will take place on Sunday, October 16.

The kick-off at Villapark is scheduled for 2 p.m.

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm.

Alternatively, fans can purchase a one-day Now TV pass for £11.98.

You can also tune into talkSPORT for updates from regular players of the match.

To tune in to talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 via the website, click HERE for the livestream. You can also listen through the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Graham Potter life at Chelsea got off to a good start

Aston Villa v Chelsea: Team News

Leon Bailey is still struggling with a muscle injury and could miss out again for Villa.

Lucas Digne, Boubacar Kamara and Ludwig Augustinsson will be out for a few more weeks, while Diego Carlos is absent for a long time.

Reece James is a big doubt for Chelsea after his midweek blow.

James suffered a knee injury in the Champions League and while the problem is not as bad as first feared, he will likely miss this game.

Hakim Ziyech struggles with illness but could perform while N’Golo Kante is also close to his return.

Wesley Fofana stays out for the Blues.

Getty Chelsea star Reece James suffered a knee injury last week

Aston Villa v Chelsea: Match Facts

Chelsea have had more goalscorers this season than any other team in the Premier League (10), with Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja scoring their first goals of the season against Wolves last time.

Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games (W1 D3), their longest under Steven Gerrard and longest overall since December 2020 (five unbeaten under Dean Smith). However, the Villans have won just two of their last 13 league games (D5 L6) and only one of their last seven (D3 L3).

Chelsea have won their last three Premier League games, with just two of their first five this season (D1 L2). The Blues are looking for consecutive clean sheets in the league for the first time since March.

Following their 1-0 win over Southampton last time out at Villa Park, Aston Villa are aiming to win consecutive Premier League home games for the first time since May/August 2021 (including a 2-1 win against Chelsea), while most recently did so in the same season in January 2021.

Chelsea have won six of their last eight Premier League away games against Aston Villa (L2), the same number as they have in their first 19 visits to Villa Park in the competition (D7 L6).

Aston Villa have won just one of their last 10 Premier League games against Chelsea (D1 L8), beating them 2-1 on the final day of the 2020-21 season.

Raheem Sterling has currently scored 49 Premier League goals outside the home (8 for Liverpool, 40 for Man City, 1 for Chelsea), and his next goal will be his 50th. Should he score, at 27 years and 312 days, he would be the fourth youngest to hit that milestone in the history of the competition, after Michael Owen (23y 259p), Harry Kane (24y 148p) and Wayne Rooney (25y 69p).

Jacob Ramsey has created more chances for Aston Villa this season than any of his Premier League teammates (11). Ramsey made 77 passes from a combined distance of 882.6 metres, the most of any Villa midfielder or forward in the league this season.

Only Wolves (3) have scored fewer Premier League goals this season than Aston Villa (7). Villa has averaged 10.9 shots per game in the league this season; as Opta has full shot data available in the Premier League (from 2003-04), only in 2015-16 (10.0) they have on average fewer shots per game over a season in the division, a campaign in which they finished bottom.

Graham Potter has won both of his Premier League matches at Chelsea so far. However, he lost five of his eight league games with Aston Villa (W1 D2), including both against Steven Gerrard last season.